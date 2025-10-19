BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

16-year-old Tanvi Sharma scripts history in Guwahati by winning India's first medal (silver) in 17 years at the BWF Junior World Championships

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tanvi Sharma Ends Indias 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati
Tanvi Sharma after winning the silver in BWF Junior World Championships Photo: X/BAI Media
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma wrote history in at the BWF Junior World Championships in Guwahati with a silver medal

  • She went down against Thailand's Anyapat Phichitpreechasak in the final by 7-15 12-15 (straight sets)

  • Tanvi becomes the 3rd Indian to reach the final of the tournament

Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma's bid to script history by winning a gold medal at the BWF World Junior Championships ended in heartbreak as she lost in straight games to Thailand's Anyapat Phichitpreechasak in the women's singles final here on Sunday.

The 16-year-old, who followed in the footsteps of former world No.1 Saina Nehwal and Aparna Popat to become only the third Indian female shuttler to reach the final of the tournament, lost 7-15 12-15 to the second-seeded Thai.

Tanvi thus signed off with a silver medal - India's first at the World Junior Championships in 17 years.

Saina (gold in 2008 and silver in 2006) and Aparna (silver in 1996) are the only other Indian women to have won medals at the event.

It was a tight affair right from the start as both players moved neck and neck from 2-2 to 4-4, riding on each other's unforced errors.

The Thai's deceptive returns caught Tanvi at the front court as Phichitpreechasak opened up a 10-5 lead, with the Indian finding the net twice.

Two smashes from the Thai and a wide shot from Tanvi put Phichitpreechasak two points away from taking the opening game, which she eventually sealed when another backhand from the Indian buried into the net.

Related Content
Related Content

After the change of ends, Tanvi surged to a 6-1 lead with some precise deep returns. But errors crept in again. Two net mistakes allowed the Thai to narrow the gap to 5-7.

Phichitpreechasak went wide next, giving Tanvi a slender 8-5 lead at the interval. However, the Thai made Tanvi lunge forward repeatedly, forcing more errors to move to 7-8 before levelling the score when Tanvi sprayed one long.

Another smash into the net gave Thailand player 9-8 advantage. A down-the-line smash followed by another beautifully constructed point saw the Thai inch ahead 11-8.

Now dictating the rallies with confidence, Phichitpreechasak extended her lead to 12-8 with a lucky net cord. Tanvi managed to halt the run with a neat net dribble, but the Thai continued to produce sharp cross-court winners that left the Indian searching for answers.

At 9-13, Tanvi responded with her own deft touch to stay in contention. She won a disputed point after a long rally before sending one wide to hand the Thai three championship points.

Phichitpreechasak hit one wide but sealed the title moments later with a powerful smash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia: Big Guns Fail, No Kuldeep - Five Big Takeaways From 1st ODI

  2. IND Vs AUS 1st ODI: India Played 'Catch-Up' After Three Powerplay Wickets, Says Gill

  3. India Vs England Live Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Kaur, Mandhana Up The Ante | INDW 80/2 (16)

  4. IND Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Did Starc Break Akhtar's Fastest Ball Record? '176.5kph' Delivery Amuses Fans

  5. Mohammed Rizwan's ODI Captaincy In Danger; These Two Names In Line To Lead: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  2. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  5. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ladki Bahin Scheme Will Continue as Long as Ajit Pawar Is in Office: Maharashtra Minister

  2. Ladakh Administration Reimposes Prohibitory Orders in Leh and Kargil

  3. Trial Begins In Defamation Case Over Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On VD Savarkar

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE Sends 7,200 Tonnes Of Aid To Gaza

  3. Pakistan To Hold Talks With Afghanistan In Qatar

  4. Trump Says Russian Oil Import By India Has ‘More Or Less Stopped’

  5. 'Massive Job' Ahead; Gaza, A 'Wasteland,' Says UN Aid Chief

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike