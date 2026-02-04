Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

India women started their Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 with a dominant 5-0 victory over Myanmar in their opening encounter

Tanvi Sharma in action in India Open 2026. Photo: BAI_Media/X
  • India women's team defeated Myanmar in Badminton Asia Team Championships

  • Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj and Malvika Bansod sealed the victory

  • Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra won in doubles as well

Defending champions Indian women's team started its campaign at the Badminton Asia Team Championships on a resounding note, blanking Myanmar 5-0 in their opening Group Y tie here on Wednesday.

Taking the court first, Tanvi Sharma took just 32 minutes to beat Thet Htar Thuzar 21-13 21-16 before Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj defeated Eaint Chit Phoo 21-12 21-6 in the second singles to take a 2-0 lead.

Malvika Bansod then sealed the tie for India as she got the better of Lin Lin Htet 21-19 21-12 in the third singles.

The Indians continued their domination in doubles as well winning both the matches in straight games.

The pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra defeated Su Latt and Thet Htar Thuzar 21-15 21-16 before Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand hardly broke a sweat to get past the combination of Htet and Phoo 21-8 21-6.

India will play last edition's runner-up side Thailand in their second group match on Thursday.

