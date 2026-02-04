India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Tanvi Sharma Wins Opening Match In Straight Games

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as India women take on the Myanmar in their opening Group Y clash of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 live score
17-year old rising star Tanvi Sharma will be in focus in PV Sindhu's absence in India women's first match against Myanmar at the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026. Badminton Photo
India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026, where the Indian women will face the Myanmar women before taking on the fourth-seeded Thai team. The last moment backout of their star player, PV Sindhu, has dented India's chances to defend their title, having won the championship for the first time back in 2024 in Malaysia. However, now with Sindhu's absence, the onus will be on the 17-year-old prodigy Tanvi Sharma, who has seen a tremendous rise in the last two years, having won a silver medal at the World Junior Championships in Guwahati and finishing as runners-up at the US Open Super 300. Another star that will feature alongside her is Unnati Hooda, who recently attained her career-best ranking of 23 and became the youngest Indian to win the BWF Super 100 title. Other notable players who are the part of the Indian women's singles are: Malvika Bansod and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, while the bronze medalists of the Commonwealth games - Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will look after the Indian doubles contingent.
LIVE UPDATES

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Priya Konjengbam & Shruti Mishra Vs Su Latt & Thet Htar Thuzar - Match 4

Priya Konjengbam keeps the momentum rolling for India-W in Match 4, cruising past her opponent in straight games. She takes the first game 21-15 and follows it up with an 11-7 win in the second, handing India-W another comfortable victory.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Secures Third Win

Malvika Bansod continues India-W’s flawless run, cruising past Lin Lin Htet in straight games. She takes the first game 21-9 and keeps the pressure on to wrap up the second 21-12, giving India-W a perfect 3-0 lead in the tie.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Vs Lin Lin Htet - Match 3

Next up in the tie, Malvika Bansod takes the court against Lin Lin Htet for Match 3. India-W look to maintain their momentum as Malvika gets underway, ready to extend the lead in this clash.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Rakshitha Ramraj Clinches Second Match

Rakshitha Ramraj makes it two from two for India-W, dominating her match against Eaint Chit Phoo. She takes the first game 21-12 and storms through the second 21-6, giving India-W a commanding 2-0 lead in the tie.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Rakshitha Ramraj Vs Eaint Chit Phoo - Match 2

Match 2 is now underway, with Rakshitha Ramraj stepping in for India-W against Eaint Chit Phoo. And India have come out flying once again, Rakshitha has taken an early grip on the game, racing to a 6-2 lead and keeping Myanmar-W under immediate pressure.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Tanvi Sharma Wins First Match

Tanvi Sharma wraps up the opening match in straight games, sealing a comfortable win over Thet Htar Thuzar. After taking the first game 21-13, she stays in control in the second as well, closing it out 21-16 to hand India-W the perfect start in this tie.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Tanvi Sharma Vs Thet Htar Thuzar - Match 1

Tanvi Sharma took the first game 21-13 to give India-W a strong start, and Game 2 is now underway. Thet Htar Thuzar will need a serious fightback from here to turn things around against a confident Tanvi.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Game On!

We are underway in this India-W vs Myanmar-W clash, with Tanvi Sharma opening the tie against Thet Htar Thuzar. Tanvi has started confidently and looks in control early on, moving sharply and placing her shots well as she takes an 11-6 lead at the Game 1 interval.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Streaming Info

One can catch the live streaming of Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 on Badminton Asia Team Championships YouTube Channel. However, there will be no live telecast of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on any TV channel in India.

India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Hi There!

Good morning badminton fans! We're back with the live coverage of India women's first match of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 against Myanmar. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
