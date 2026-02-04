India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

India Women start as clear favourites and defending champions
Myanmar Women are underdogs but gain key exposure
Tie is part of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 group stage
India’s women’s badminton team comes into this tie at the 2026 Badminton Asia Team Championships as the defending champions, having lifted their first team title at the previous edition in 2024.
They are placed in Group Y alongside Thailand and Myanmar, and will open their campaign against Myanmar looking to set a strong tone for their title defence. The tournament, running from 3-8 February 2026 at Qingdao Conson Gymnasium, not only crowns the top women’s teams in Asia but also plays a key role in qualifying for the Uber Cup Finals later this year.
India remain one of the favourites in the women’s section despite the absence of star shuttler PV Sindhu, who withdrew due to a niggle, giving a chance for younger players to step up on the continental stage.
India-W vs Myanmar-W, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Live Streaming
One can catch the live streaming of Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 on Badminton Asia Team Championships YouTube Channel. However, there will be no live telecast of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on any TV channel in India.
India-W vs Myanmar-W, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Squad
India Women: Tanvi Sharma, Malvika Bansod, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Unnati Hooda, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Rakshitha Ramraj, Surya Charishma Tamiri