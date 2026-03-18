Why Were Senegal Stripped Of AFCON 2025 Title? CAF Awards Morocco Shock 3-0 Win – See Reason

Senegal have been stripped of their AFCON 2025 title after CAF ruled they forfeited the final by leaving the pitch in protest, handing Morocco a 3-0 victory and their first Africa Cup of Nations title since 1976

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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AFCON 2025 Senegal stripped of Africa Cup of Nations Title Morocco awarded winners
Senegal captain Sadio Mane lifting the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 trophy. | Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CAF overturns Senegal’s 1-0 win in AFCON 2025 final, awards Morocco 3-0 victory

  • Morocco claim first AFCON title since 1976; Senegal denied second crown

  • CAF cites Articles 82 & 84 as Senegal left the pitch before the end of the match in protest

Senegal have been stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 title after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that the Lions of Terangahad forfeited the final after leaving the pitch during stoppage time in protest against an on-field decision to award a penalty to Morocco.

CAF’s Appeals Board overturned Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time win over Morocco in the January 18 final in Rabat, instead awarding a 3-0 default victory to the hosts. This marked the first AFCON title for Morocco since 1976, while Senegal were denied what would have been their second title after their 2021 win.

“The CAF Appeal Board decided that the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations,” a CAF statement read. “The result of the Match is now being recorded as 3-0 in favour of Morocco.”

“The appeal lodged by the Moroccan FA is declared admissible in form and the appeal is upheld,” the statement added. “The original decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board is set aside.”

CAF pointed to Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which state that any team that “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee” is deemed to have forfeited the game.

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This overruled the earlier decision by the CAF Disciplinary Board, which had imposed fines exceeding $1 million on both teams but allowed Senegal’s result to stand.

This marks the first time that a global football tournament winner has been decided retrospectively by a governing body.

What Happened In AFCON 2025 Final?

During the AFCON 2025 final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, hosts Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, who adjudged that Brahim Diaz was fouled in the box by El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Moments earlier, Senegal had a goal ruled out for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck, despite replays showing minimal contact on Achraf Hakimi.

As a result, the Senegalese players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, walked off the pitch in protest for around 15 minutes, while the visiting fans clashed with security forces and attempted to storm the field. 19 fans were later jailed for hooliganism.

Play eventually resumed after Senegal captain Sadio Mane convinced his players to return to the pitch to see out the rest of the match. Diaz eventually missed the decisive penalty, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saving his weak Panenka attempt.

Pape Gueye then scored the only goal of the night in extra time to win the match for Senegal.

Senegal’s Reaction To CAF Decision

Senegal have rejected the ruling and plan to challenge it, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) a likely option. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) secretary general Abdoulaye Seydou Sow labelled the outcome “a shame for Africa.”

“We will not back down. The law is on our side,” Sow said. “This decision is a travesty that rests on no legal basis. We felt that the panel was not there to apply the law, but to carry out an order.”

Centre-back Moussa Niakhate posted a photo of him holding the AFCON trophy on Instagram, writing, “Come and get it! They’re crazy!”. El Hadj Malick Diouf wrote, “It’s not what I expected… this thing isn’t going anywhere.”

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