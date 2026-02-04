India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

India men's team defeated Singapore by a narrow margin of 3-2 in the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 on Wednesday, 4 February. Catch highlights of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 clash as it happened

India Vs Singapore-live-score-BWF Asia Team Championships 2026-Group C updates-highlights
Kidambi Srikanth's performance in decider sealed a victory for India men in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026. BAI_Media/X
India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India kicked off their Badminton Asia Team Championships campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over Singapore. Lakshya Sen started off with a loss against Loh Kean Yew. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo to level things. Ayush Shetty gave them the lead by defeating Jia Heng Jason Teh. But things got tighter when Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek lost, making the score 2-2. But to India's relief, Kidambi Srikanth dominated to a win against Jia Wei Joel Koh and sealed the victory. India now face Japan on Thursday.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog for India vs Singapore. Stay tuned for live updates.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew

The India vs Singapore clash is now underway, and all eyes are on Lakshya Sen as he takes on Singapore’s top shuttler Loh Kean Yew in the opening match. The first game is already proving to be a nail-biter, with both players trading fast-paced rallies.

Loh Kean Yew has managed to grab a slight edge, leading 11-9 at the mid-game interval, but Sen looks determined to fight back.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew

Lakshya Sen drops the first game to Loh Kean Yew 21-16, and the second game is about to get underway in this India vs Singapore opener.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew

Lakshya Sen is back in the contest, winning the second game 21-19. It was tight, despite the Indian shuttler leading 11-7 at one point. However, he fought back against a late surge from Yew, who leading 19-17, to clinch the match and tie the match 1-1.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew

Loh Kean Yew clinches the game, winning the third match 21-16. It was a valiant effort from Lakshya to make a comeback, winning four points in a row twice. However, the 8-1 lead that the Singaporean took at the beginning proved too much to bridge, and Lakshya loses the contest 16-21, 21-19, 16-21.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag vs Koh-Kubo

The men's doubles match between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Singapore's Eng Koh and Junsuke Kubo is underway. The Indian pair take an early lead in the first game.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag vs Koh-Kubo

Satwik-Chirag clinch the first game 21-10!! What a dominant performance from the Indian duo, who maintained an 11-point lead throughout, giving their Singaporean opponents no chance of gaining foothold in the contest.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag vs Koh-Kubo

Satwik-Chirag clinch the second game 21-8, and it has been a straightforward victory for the Indian pair aginst Koh-Kubo. They remain one of India's best medal prospect, and they move on to the next stage with the 21-10, 21-8 victory.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty vs Jason Teh

Despite starting the match on a backfoot, Ayush Shetty makes a good comeback win against world No. 32 Jason Teh, winning the first game 21-17.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty vs Jason Teh

Ayush Shetty clinches the second game with ease, and seals a 21-17, 21-15 victory against Teh. The Singaporean put in some fight, tying it 6-6 at one moment, but six points on the trot gave Ayush a huge margin, which he held on to till the end.

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek Lose

Singapore make the score 2-2 as they clinch the doubles encounter. NGE Joo Jie and Donovan Willard Wee defeat Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek 8-21, 21-23, 20-22. With this result, the game now goes to the decider and the fate of India rests in the hand of Kidambi Srikanth

India Vs Singapore LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Kidambi Srikanth Takes First Game

Kidambi Srikanth starts the clash with Jia Wei Joel Koh on a strong note as he clinches the first game 21-15. He scalped six points in a row at one stretch and that eased his position in the game. The result of this match will decide the fate of the tie and Srikanth will know it. He will look to close things down in the second game only.

Kidambi Srikanth Leads India To Victory! 

A dominant display from Kidambi Srikanth in the decider against Jia Wei Joel Koh and he wins 2-0. Never looked like in trouble, even during a to and fro of points in the second game. Eventually takes the game 21-15, 21-16 and with it, he also seals a 3-2 victory in favour of India against Singapore in the group opener of Badminton Asia Team Championships. Earlier, Lakshya Sen lost, so did Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek in doubles. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won along with Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth.

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap! We’ll be back with another live blog soon, until then, bye-bye.

Published At:
