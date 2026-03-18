South Korea Vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup: Unbeaten Nadeshiko Favourites For Final Spot

Japan players gather on the pitch following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and the Philippines in Sydney, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final between South Korea and Japan at Stadium Australia, Sydney, on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Japan, who won back-to-back Women’s Asian Cup titles in 2014 and 2018, are seeking yet another final appearance. The Nadeshiko are unbeaten in the tournament, thrashing the Philippines 7-0 to progress to the semis. South Korea, meanwhile, beat Uzbekistan 6-0 to continue their own unbeaten run, and are looking to improve upon their runner-up finish in 2022. Follow the play-by-play updates from the South Korea vs Japan women’s football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
South Korea vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Details
The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 matches, including South Korea vs Japan, will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the match in the country.
South Korea vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Match Details
Fixture: South Korea Women vs Japan Women
Series: AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026
Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney
Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Time: 2:30 PM IST
South Korea vs Japan LIVE Score, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Welcome!
Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the Women’s Asian Cup semi-final between South Korea and Japan. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.