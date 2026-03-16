China Vs Australia Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

China vs Australia Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Know all about the China vs Australia semi-final match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
China vs Australia preview AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final
Australian players react following the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • China play Australia in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final on Tuesday

  • Australia beat North Korea 2-1 in quarter-final; China edged Chinese Taipei 2-0

  • Find out when and where to watch the China vs Japan match live on TV and online

Australia host defending champions China in the first semi-final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides advanced to the last four with hard-fought wins in quarter-finals and will look to book their place in the title showdown on March 21.

The Matildas had to battle past North Korea in the quarter-final, securing a narrow 2-1 win despite being dominated by their opponents for long stretches of the match. Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr scored for Australia, and a brilliant defensive performance sealed their progression.

“We haven’t always been brave enough to control the ball, and as you all know, my way of thinking is with the ball,” head coach Joe Montemurro said. “So obviously the focus has been on that. We’re playing a team that is very, very well structured, very well organised.”

China, meanwhile, needed extra time to get past a defensively resolute Chinese Taipei, eventually winning 2-0. However, the Steel Roses remain one of the favourites to win the Women’s Asian Cup, securing podium finishes in all but one of their 15 tournament appearances.

They are led by former Australian head coach Ante Milicic, who led the Matildas at the 2019 World Cup. “I always follow the Matildas from afar and track the players’ journey,” he said. “Right now I’m enjoying my time with China, and leading them to the semi-finals is a dream for me and the staff.”

Related Content
Sam Kerr in action for Australia. - File
Australia Vs North Korea LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch QF Match In Action?
Japan players react following the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Japan and Vietnam in Perth, Australia. - | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Japan 4-0 Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Nadeshiko Enter Quarter-Final With Perfect Group Record
India head coach Amelia Valverde and captain Shilky Devi Hemam in the pre-match press conference before the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Chinese Taipei on March 10, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?
Bangladesh footballers in action against North Korea in AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. - afcasiancup/X
Bangladesh Vs North Korea LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch
Related Content

China vs Australia: Head-To-Head Record

China and Australia have faced each other 44 times in women’s international matches. Australia have won 13 games, compared to 19 wins for China. 12 matches have ended as draws.

China vs Australia: Team News

Australia received a big boost as Steph Catley and Hayley Raso have both been declared fit to play against China after missing the quarter-final with a concussion. Meanwhile, China will be without star playmaker Wang Shuang, who is suspended for the semi-final after accumulating two yellow cards.

China vs Australia: Predicted Lineups

China: Zhu Yu; Mengwen Li, Wu Haiyan, Wang Linlin, Chen Qiaozhu; Zhang Linyan, Wang Yanwen, Li Qingtong, Zhang Xin; Wu Chengshu, Shao Ziqin.

Australia: Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Steph Catley; Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Emily van Egmond; Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr.

China vs Australia: Prediction

Shuang’s suspension will weaken China’s attack, making Australia slight favourites in the semi-final. It will certainly be a closely fought contest, but Australia’s attacking depth and home advantage should see them through.

Prediction: China 1-2 Australia

China vs Australia: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where was the China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match being played?

A

The China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Q

Where to watch the China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match live online?

A

The China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match live on TV?

A

The China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

  2. M Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host RCB's IPL 2026 Home Games After Clearance From Karnataka Government

  3. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  4. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  5. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. From ‘Tiger’ To Successor:  Political Transition In Bihar And JD(U)’s Future

  4. Day In Pics: March 14, 2026

  5. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  2. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  3. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  4. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  5. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: No bilateral Talks Yet On Strait Of Hormuz Operation, Says India

  2. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  3. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  4. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  5. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz