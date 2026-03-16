China Vs Australia Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
China play Australia in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final on Tuesday
Australia beat North Korea 2-1 in quarter-final; China edged Chinese Taipei 2-0
Find out when and where to watch the China vs Japan match live on TV and online
Australia host defending champions China in the first semi-final of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides advanced to the last four with hard-fought wins in quarter-finals and will look to book their place in the title showdown on March 21.
The Matildas had to battle past North Korea in the quarter-final, securing a narrow 2-1 win despite being dominated by their opponents for long stretches of the match. Alanna Kennedy and Sam Kerr scored for Australia, and a brilliant defensive performance sealed their progression.
“We haven’t always been brave enough to control the ball, and as you all know, my way of thinking is with the ball,” head coach Joe Montemurro said. “So obviously the focus has been on that. We’re playing a team that is very, very well structured, very well organised.”
China, meanwhile, needed extra time to get past a defensively resolute Chinese Taipei, eventually winning 2-0. However, the Steel Roses remain one of the favourites to win the Women’s Asian Cup, securing podium finishes in all but one of their 15 tournament appearances.
They are led by former Australian head coach Ante Milicic, who led the Matildas at the 2019 World Cup. “I always follow the Matildas from afar and track the players’ journey,” he said. “Right now I’m enjoying my time with China, and leading them to the semi-finals is a dream for me and the staff.”
China vs Australia: Head-To-Head Record
China and Australia have faced each other 44 times in women’s international matches. Australia have won 13 games, compared to 19 wins for China. 12 matches have ended as draws.
China vs Australia: Team News
Australia received a big boost as Steph Catley and Hayley Raso have both been declared fit to play against China after missing the quarter-final with a concussion. Meanwhile, China will be without star playmaker Wang Shuang, who is suspended for the semi-final after accumulating two yellow cards.
China vs Australia: Predicted Lineups
China: Zhu Yu; Mengwen Li, Wu Haiyan, Wang Linlin, Chen Qiaozhu; Zhang Linyan, Wang Yanwen, Li Qingtong, Zhang Xin; Wu Chengshu, Shao Ziqin.
Australia: Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Steph Catley; Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Emily van Egmond; Hayley Raso, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr.
China vs Australia: Prediction
Shuang’s suspension will weaken China’s attack, making Australia slight favourites in the semi-final. It will certainly be a closely fought contest, but Australia’s attacking depth and home advantage should see them through.
Prediction: China 1-2 Australia
China vs Australia: Live Streaming Details
When and where was the China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match being played?
The China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will be played on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.
Where to watch the China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match live online?
The China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match live on TV?
The China vs Australia, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 semi-final match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.