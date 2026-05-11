India Vs China Live Score, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Chase Historic World Cup Dream Against Hosts

India celebrate a goal against Lebanon in their group B match of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup in Suzhou, China. AIFF

India’s young Tigresses stand one win away from history as they face hosts China in the quarterfinal of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup on Monday. After a stunning 4-0 victory over Lebanon in their final group-stage game, India booked a knockout berth for the first time in 21 years and now have a chance to qualify for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup with a semifinal spot. China, meanwhile, topped Group A and enter the contest as favourites with home support behind them. Coached by Pamela Conti, India will rely heavily on the pace and finishing of Pritika Barman against a physically strong Chinese side led by Huang Qinyi. The match promises a stern test for India’s resilient defense and counterattacking approach in Suzhou.

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11 May 2026, 04:53:43 pm IST India vs China LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND Starting XI The #YoungTigresses line-up to take on the hosts in the #U17WAC quarter-final 🇨🇳🇮🇳



Watch #CHNvIND live on the @afcasiancup YouTube Channel at 17:00 IST#AsiaDream #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/5TetWHNBNK — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) May 11, 2026

11 May 2026, 04:52:30 pm IST India vs China LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Streaming The India vs China, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup match will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

11 May 2026, 04:51:58 pm IST India vs China LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details Fixture: India U17 vs China U17

Series: AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Venue: Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China

Date: Monday, May 10, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST