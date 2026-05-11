India Vs China Live Score, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Chase Historic World Cup Dream Against Hosts

India Vs China Live Score, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: India take on hosts China in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal in Suzhou, with a historic FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup spot at stake

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
India Vs China Live Score, AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup
India celebrate a goal against Lebanon in their group B match of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup in Suzhou, China. AIFF
India’s young Tigresses stand one win away from history as they face hosts China in the quarterfinal of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup on Monday. After a stunning 4-0 victory over Lebanon in their final group-stage game, India booked a knockout berth for the first time in 21 years and now have a chance to qualify for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup with a semifinal spot. China, meanwhile, topped Group A and enter the contest as favourites with home support behind them. Coached by Pamela Conti, India will rely heavily on the pace and finishing of Pritika Barman against a physically strong Chinese side led by Huang Qinyi. The match promises a stern test for India’s resilient defense and counterattacking approach in Suzhou.
LIVE UPDATES

India vs China LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: IND Starting XI

India vs China LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Streaming

The India vs China, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup match will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

India vs China LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: India U17 vs China U17

  • Series: AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026

  • Venue: Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China

  • Date: Monday, May 10, 2026

  • Time: 5:00 PM IST

India vs China LIVE Score, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinal match against China. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories