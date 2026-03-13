Australia 2-1 North Korea, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Quarter‑Final: Kerr Inspires Matildas To Semis And World Cup Spot

Australia's Sam Kerr, left, Emily van Egmond, and Caitlin Foord, right, pose for a photo as they celebrate following during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gary Day

Australia's Sam Kerr, left, Emily van Egmond, and Caitlin Foord, right, pose for a photo as they celebrate following during the Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and North Korea in Perth, Australia, Friday, March 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Gary Day