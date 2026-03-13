FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Respond To Trump Comments About Security Concerns – ‘No One Can Exclude Us’

Irans's players pose for a team photo before an Asian group A qualifying soccer match against North Korea for the 2026 World Cup, June 10, 2025, at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Irans's players pose for a team photo before an Asian group A qualifying soccer match against North Korea for the 2026 World Cup, June 10, 2025, at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi