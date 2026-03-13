FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Respond To Trump Comments About Security Concerns – ‘No One Can Exclude Us’

Summary of this article
Iran reject Donald Trump’s remarks about participation, saying FIFA alone decides World Cup participation
Trump cites security concerns, says Iran “should reconsider” playing in the United States
Iran scheduled to face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in group stage matches in the US
Iran pushed back against comments from United States President Donald Trump regarding the national team’s participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, stressing that no country has the authority to block them from the global tournament.
In a strongly worded message posted on their official Instagram account on Thursday, Team Melli said that the World Cup is governed by FIFA, not the United States – one of the co-hosts of the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico.
“The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA – not any individual, country,” the post said.
“Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”
Donald Trump Raises Security Concerns
Earlier on Thursday, Donald Trump suggested that Iran should reconsider participating in the tournament due to security risks, amid the nation’s ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.
“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Thursday.
All three of Iran’s group-stage matches in the World Cup are scheduled to be played in the United States. Their first match against New Zealand will be played in Inglewood, California, on June 15, before facing Belgium on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.
Uncertainty Over Iran’s Participation
The ongoing conflict involving Iran, which escalated when the United States and Israel launched coordinated missile strikes leading to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, has led to disruptions in football across the Gulf region.
It has also led to serious doubts being raised about whether Iran will travel to the United States to take part in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Earlier this week, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali told state television that “definitely it’s not possible” for Iran to play in the tournament.
Iranian fans have already been banned from travelling to the US to support their team as part of the Trump administration’s travel ban.
Last week, Trump said that he “really don’t care” if Iran participates. However, during a White House meeting on Tuesday, he assured FIFA president Gianni Infantino that Iran’s team would be welcome.
If Iran indeed end up dropping out of what will be their fourth consecutive World Cup appearance, then Iraq have been touted as their possible replacement.