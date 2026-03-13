Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Why Play Was Stopped In Dhaka During Hosts’ Chase

Play was halted during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in Dhaka due to lightning concerns, with Bangladesh struggling at 27/3 in the chase

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Why Play Was Stopped In Dhaka During Hosts' Chase
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Why Play Was Stopped In Dhaka During Hosts' Chase
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Play stopped due to lightning near the Shere Bangla National Stadium despite no rain at the time

  • Bangladesh were 27/3 in 6.3 overs when the umpires asked players to leave the field

  • Covers were brought on as a precaution while officials waited for safer conditions to resume play

Pakistan and Bangladesh locked horns in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with the visitors looking to level the series after a disappointing start. Bangladesh had taken a 1-0 lead in the opening ODI after bowling Pakistan out cheaply and chasing the modest target comfortably.

In the second match, Pakistan posted a competitive 274 all out in 47.3 overs, thanks to a crucial partnership between Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan in the middle overs. Bangladesh began the chase aggressively but quickly ran into trouble as Pakistan’s pacers struck early with the new ball. Just when the match was entering an interesting phase during the powerplay, play had to be stopped due to sudden weather concerns in Dhaka.

BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: Why Play Was Stopped in Dhaka

The game was halted in the early stages of Bangladesh’s chase after thunder and lightning were reported around the ground. Although there was no immediate rain, the umpires decided to suspend play as a precaution because lightning poses a serious safety risk to players and officials on the field. According to match reports, Bangladesh were 27/3 in 6.3 overs when the umpires asked the players to walk off the field.

Groundstaff quickly brought the covers onto the field even though rain had not started yet. The decision was mainly a safety protocol followed in international cricket whenever lightning is detected near the venue. Continuing play under such conditions could endanger players, particularly with metal equipment and open ground conditions. The umpires therefore paused the game until the weather cleared and it was deemed safe to resume.

Although a few moments after the stoppage, it started to rain heavily in Dhaka, and it was accompanied with hailstorm. Covers were brought in place and the delay continued.

At the time of the interruption, Pakistan had made an excellent start with the ball. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr struck early blows to remove Bangladesh’s top-order batters, leaving the hosts under pressure in the chase.

Pakistan Put Up Competitive Total in First Innings

Earlier in the day, Pakistan produced a much improved batting performance compared to the first ODI. After early aggression from the top order, the innings was anchored by Salman Ali Agha, who scored 64, while Mohammad Rizwan contributed 44 to stabilize the middle overs. Their partnership helped Pakistan rebuild after losing a few wickets in the middle phase.

However, Bangladesh fought back strongly in the final overs. The hosts triggered a late collapse, with Pakistan losing several wickets in quick succession to be bowled out for 274 in 47.3 overs. Despite the late slide, the total still provided Pakistan with a defendable target heading into the second innings.

With Bangladesh struggling at 27/3 before the weather interruption, the momentum appeared to be with Pakistan as the match awaited the restart once the lightning threat passed.

Q

Why was play stopped during the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

A

Play was halted due to lightning around the stadium, as umpires decided it was unsafe for players to continue.

Q

When was the match stopped in the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd ODI?

A

The match was stopped when Bangladesh were 27/3 after 6.3 overs during their chase.

