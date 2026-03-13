Pedro Neto Charged By UEFA For Pushing Ballboy In PSG Vs Chelsea Champions League Match

Chelsea's Pedro Neto, center, embraces a ballboy who he pushed in a rush to get the ball back in play, during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, in Paris, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Chelsea's Pedro Neto, center, embraces a ballboy who he pushed in a rush to get the ball back in play, during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, in Paris, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler