Pedro Neto Charged By UEFA For Pushing Ballboy In PSG Vs Chelsea Champions League Match

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has been charged by UEFA for unsporting behaviour after pushing a ballboy during the 5-2 Champions League defeat to PSG, with a possible suspension looming

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Pedro Neto charged ballboy push
Chelsea's Pedro Neto, center, embraces a ballboy who he pushed in a rush to get the ball back in play, during the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, in Paris, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pedro Neto charged by UEFA for pushing ballboy in stoppage time vs PSG

  • Incident sparked brief touchline confrontation before PSG sealed 5-2 win against Chelsea

  • Chelsea winger apologises and gifts ballboy his shirt; Liam Rosenior also issues apology

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has been formally charged by UEFA for pushing a ballboy during his side’s Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 first-leg defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. The incident took place late in stoppage time during the match at Parc des Princes, which Chelsea lost 5-2.

UEFA confirmed the Portugal international has been charged for “unsporting behaviour” and could face a one-match suspension. The statement added that the “disciplinary bodies will take a decision on this case in due course”.

In the second minute of stoppage time during the first leg, with Chelsea trailing 4-2, Neto appeared frustrated when the ballboy briefly held onto the ball instead of returning it quickly. The winger then pushed the boy in the chest in an attempt to retrieve it.

This resulted in a brief confrontation between players from both sides on the touchline.

Substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored soon after to make it 5-2 for the home side, leaving Chelsea with a mountain to climb in the return leg in London on Tuesday.

Neto, Rosenior Apologise

Following the match, Neto apologised and later gave the ballboy his match jersey.

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“With the emotions of the game, we were losing, I wanted to pick up the ball,” Neto told TNT Sports. “I gave him a little push. I saw that I hurt him, and I am sorry, as I’m not like this.”

“It was in the heat of the moment and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I’m really sorry about it – I feel I have to apologise to him,” Neto added.

“I saw there was an altercation with the ball boy,” Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior said. “But if there was anything from our side that was wrong or out of order, I apologise on behalf of the club. But I think Pedro has done in interviews. I genuinely haven’t seen it back.”

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