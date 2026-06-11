South Korea Vs Czechia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A fixture between Czechia and South Korea, right here

South Korea at FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announced details
South Korea's Son Heung-min goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Summary of this article

  • South Korea battle Czechia at the Guadalajara Stadium

  • Both teams have top stars in their ranks

  • South Korea will be led by former Spurs forward Son Heung-min

South Korea will lock horns against Czechia at the Guadalajara Stadium in Zapopan, Mexico in the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A on Friday, June 11. The Son Heung-min-led side secured a spot at the quadrennial showpiece via a dominant display in the AFC qualifiers.

They are on an unbeaten run at the moment with no defeats tasted yet in 16 matches, and scoring 40 goals. South Korea have reached the FIFA World Cup 2026 by beating the likes of China, Thailand, Singapore and other Asian countries.

As for Czechia, they finished second in the UEFA Qualifying Group, behind leaders Croatia. Patrik Schick and co had to take part in the playoffs to keep their World Cup hopes alive. They beat Republic of Ireland in the semis before defeating Denmark 3-1 on penalties to secure a spot in the mega tournament.

South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

  • Matches: 3

  • South Korea: 1

  • Czechia: 1

  • Draw: 1

South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Both sides have quality players in their side and given what's at hand, this won't be a goal-fest affair. South Korean defence have not shipped many goals in the qualifiers and that will be case here as well. A tight contest with both sides scoring a goal each! Draw.

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South Korea's Son Heung-min goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

South Korea Predicted XIs: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min

Czechia Predicted XIs: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Zapopan, Mexico

  • Stadium: Guadalajara Stadium

  • Date: Thursday, 11 June

  • Kick-off Time: 10:00 PM (EST) | 12/06/2026, 07:30 AM (IST)

South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Weather Update

Zapopan can some cloudy weather after some morning drizzle. Temperatures will rise to 28C. Since the match is in the evening, The Weather Channel expects thunderstorms with winds at 10 to 15 km/h. 

South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads

South Korea:

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seunggyu, Song Bumkeun

Defenders: Kim Minjae, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Taehyeon, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Jens Castrop, Kim Moonhwan, Cho Wije

Midfielders: Yang Hyunjun, Paik Seungho, Hwang Inbeom, Kim Jinkyu, Bae Junho, Eom Jisung, Hwang Heechan, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Jaesung, Lee Kangin

Forwards: Oh Hyeongyu, Son Heungmin, Cho Guesung

Czechia:

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek, Matej Kovar, Jindrich Stanek

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, David Jurasek, Ladislav Krejc, Jaroslav Zeleny, David Zima

Midfielders: Lukas Cerv, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Provod, Michal Sadilek, Hugo Sochurek, Alexandr Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Pavel Sulc, Denis Visinsky

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Tomas Chory, Mojmir Chytil, Jan Kuchta, Patrik Schick

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