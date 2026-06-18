FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexican Military Shoots Down Drone Near South Korea's Training Camp In Guadalajara

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Associated Press
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The operation was part of a security plan involving military and local police forces for the football tournament, which kicked off last week in Mexico City and is being held across Mexico, the United States and Canada through July 19

South Korea Vs Czechia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Son Heung-min Hwang In-beom Celeb AP Photo
South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A: Captain Son Heung-min congratulates Hwang In-beom, right, for scoring the equaliser against Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
Summary of this article

  • Mexican armed forces used specialized equipment to detect an “unregistered drone” near the South Korean training camp

  • The operation was part of a security plan involving military and local police forces for the WC

  • The official did not say when the incident occurred or whether any arrests were made

Mexican military forces intercepted and brought down a drone that flew near the South Korean national team’s training camp in the central city of Guadalajara, where the team is preparing for its opening World Cup match against Mexico, a federal official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Military forces used specialized equipment to detect an “unregistered drone” near the South Korean training camp, prompting them to “neutralize” it, a Mexican federal agent said speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the incident publicly.

The operation was part of a security plan involving military and local police forces for the football tournament, which kicked off last week in Mexico City and is being held across Mexico, the United States and Canada through July 19.

The official did not say when the incident occurred or whether any arrests were made. He said only that several drones had been neutralized in recent days after attempting to enter security zones around stadiums in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey — the tournament’s three host cities in Mexico — as well as team base camps and fan festivals.

In March, Mexican authorities announced a World Cup security plan known as “Plan Kukulkán,” involving about 100,000 personnel from federal and local military and police forces. The plan includes early warning systems, security measures at stadiums, airports, roads and hotels, and protection protocols for teams, officials and fans.

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South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu, left, celebrates with teammate Hwang In-beom after scoring his team's second goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 - (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A: Captain Son Heung-min congratulates Hwang In-beom, right, for scoring the equaliser against Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. - AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
South Korea's Son Heung-min goes for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between South Korea and Ivory Coast in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Mexico football team posing ahead of kick-off - X/miseleccionmxEN

In Canada, authorities have banned unauthorized drones from flying over World Cup stadiums and several training sites in Vancouver and Toronto as a security measure. The restrictions remain in effect until July 7.

In 2024, the Canadian women’s national team was accused of using a drone to allegedly spy on a New Zealand training session in the days leading up to their opening match at the Paris Olympics, triggering a spying scandal that led to sanctions against Canada.

The scandal led to the suspension of two coaching staff members and head coach Bev Priestman, who was subsequently dismissed by Canada Soccer. The Canadian women’s team — the reigning champions from the Tokyo Games — was deducted six points from its group standings in France.

Canada Soccer later determined that the incident was not an isolated error but part of a pattern of insufficient oversight within the national teams.

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