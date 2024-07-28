Football

Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal

Canada’s women football coach Ben Priestman has been suspended from coaching duties for one team and the Canadian side has also been penalised six points during the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games by FIFA after thorough investigation about the usage of a drone to spy the opponent’s practice session

canada-vs-new-zealand-women-football-paris-olympic-games-2024-ap-photo
Action from the Canada vs New Zealand, women's football match at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Canada’s women football coach Ben Priestman has been suspended from coaching duties for one year and the Canadian side has also been penalised six points during the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games by FIFA after thorough investigation about the usage of a drone to spy the opponent’s practice session. (More Sports News|Full Olympic Coverage)

The governing body has handed down one of the biggest punishments in the history of Olympic women’s football. They have banned three coaches and also fined the association close to  $350,000.

The investigation that went through after Canada’s group stage opponents New Zealand reported a drone that was flying over their closed practice session ahead of the Olympic opener. 

Assistant coach Joseph Lombardi, was caught by the police officials in France for operating the drone days prior to the first game. 

The Canadian side won the opening fixture 2-1. However, they will now have the three points removed with another three more deducted - which will eventually put their gold medal defence in serious jeopardy.

Canada have sent two members of staff home following a drone incident ahead of their opening game at the Paris Olympics - null
Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident

BY Stats Perform

The punishments also make very hard for the team to go through to the quarter-finals of the event with them potentially not having more than three points at the end of the group stage. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Register Clinical 43-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Pallekele - In Pics
  2. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test Day 2: England Overcome Nervy Start To Take Control
  3. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Breeze Past Sri Lanka To Give Gambhir Winning Start - Data Debrief
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: We Were Fortunate There Was No Dew, Says Suryakumar Yadav After Win
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  2. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  3. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
  4. Manchester City Vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV And Online In India
  5. Emotional Endrick Unveiled After 'Dream' Real Madrid Move
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: Light Rains Expected For Delhi-NCR; Orange Alert In Kerala, Maharashtra
  2. Bengaluru PG Murder: Police Produce Accused In Court, Seek Custody; Motive Not Revealed Yet | Top Points
  3. Nirmala Sitharaman Slams Mamata Banerjee, INDIA Bloc For 'Mic Off' Claim | A Look At The Row
  4. Delhi: Woman Slits Throat Of 9-Days-Old Daughter As She Didn't Want Girl Child
  5. President Murmu Appoints 6 New Governors; Reshuffles In 3 States Including Punjab, Assam
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  2. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
  3. Canada: Jasper Fire 'Could Burn For Months', Over 20,000 People Evacuated
  4. 'Heavy Price': Netanyahu Warns Hezbollah After Rocket Attack Kills 11 In Israel-Annexed Golan Heights
  5. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs