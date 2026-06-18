Mexico Vs South Korea LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

Mexico and South Korea both enter with three points, making this a potential Group A decider.
El Tri have won both previous World Cup meetings against the Taeguk Warriors, giving them a historical edge.
Prediction: Mexico 2-1 South Korea, with a win likely enough to put the victor on the brink of Round of 32 qualification.
Mexico and South Korea meet in what could be one of the most decisive fixtures of Group A, with both teams arriving on the back of opening-match victories.
With three points already in the bag, another win would all but guarantee a place in the Round of 32, making this a high-stakes showdown between two sides eager to seize control of the group.
El Tri made a strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, defeating South Africa 2-0 in front of a passionate home crowd. Goals from Julián Quiñones and veteran striker Raúl Jiménez ensured Mexico began the tournament in ideal fashion, while their disciplined defensive display prevented South Africa from mounting a serious comeback.
Javier Aguirre's side will now look to build on that momentum and secure qualification with a game to spare.
South Korea, however, will enter the contest with confidence after their dramatic 2-1 victory over Czechia. Trailing for much of the match, the Taeguk Warriors mounted a spirited comeback through Hwang In-beom's equaliser in the 67th minute before Oh Hyeon-gyu netted the decisive winner ten minutes from time.
The result highlighted South Korea's resilience and attacking threat, qualities that could trouble Mexico's backline.
With six points potentially enough to seal progression from Group A, both nations know the importance of this encounter. A victory would place the winner firmly on course for the knockout stages, while defeat could leave qualification hanging in the balance heading into the final round of group matches.
Expect an intense contest between two teams carrying momentum and belief after impressive starts to their World Cup journeys.
Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record
Matches: 7
Mexico: 5
South Korea: 0
Draws: 2
Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
Mexico and South Korea arrive level on three points, but history slightly favours El Tri. The two nations have met twice at the FIFA World Cup, with Mexico winning on both occasions, including a 2-1 victory in the group stage of the 2018 tournament. That psychological edge, combined with home support, could prove crucial in a fixture that may determine the Group A winner.
Mexico looked composed in their 2-0 victory over South Africa, with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez providing the goals and the defence keeping a clean sheet. South Korea, meanwhile, showed tremendous fighting spirit to come from behind against Czechia, but the Taeguk Warriors may find it harder to recover if they fall behind against a more experienced Mexican side.
While South Korea possess the energy and attacking quality to trouble Mexico, El Tri's balance between experience and firepower gives them a slight advantage in what is expected to be a closely contested battle.
Prediction: Mexico 2-1 South Korea
Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs
Mexico Predicted XIs:
Rangel (GK); Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Álvarez, Lira, Gutiérrez; Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñones
South Korea Predicted XIs:
Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min
Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details
Location: Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico
Stadium: Guadalajara Stadium
Date: Friday, 19 June
Kick-off time: 19/06/2026 – 6:30 AM (IST)
Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.
Mexico Vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2026: Squads
Mexico
Goalkeepers: Raul Rangel, Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Acevedo
Defenders: Israel Reyes, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo, Mateo Chávez
Midfielders: Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Brian Gutierrez, Orbelin Pineda, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Cesar Huerta, Alvaro Fidalgo, Luis Chavez.
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega, Julián Quiñones, Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Martínez, Armando González, Raúl Jiménez
South Korea:
Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seunggyu, Song Bumkeun
Defenders: Kim Minjae, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Taehyeon, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Jens Castrop, Kim Moonhwan, Cho Wije
Midfielders: Yang Hyunjun, Paik Seungho, Hwang Inbeom, Kim Jinkyu, Bae Junho, Eom Jisung, Hwang Heechan, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Jaesung, Lee Kangin
Forwards: Oh Hyeongyu, Son Heungmin, Cho Guesung