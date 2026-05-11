India Vs China Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Final: Preview, Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final between India and China: preview, recent results, head-to-head record and live streaming information

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India Vs China Live Streaming, AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup Quarter-Final: Preview, Where To Watch
Indian players and support staff at a training session ahead of their AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup match against China. Photo: AIFF
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India beat Lebanon 4-0 to enter maiden AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup quarter-finals

  • Young Tigresses face mighty China in QFs, with World Cup berth at stake

  • India has never reached the world's biggest stage through qualification in any age group

India's under-17 women’s players will step into the biggest match of their young careers when they take on hosts China in the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in Suzhou (China) on Monday (May 11, 2026), with a World Cup spot at stake.

No Indian women’s team has ever stood one win away from qualifying for a FIFA World Cup on merit. Victory for the Young Tigresses will seal their place in the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Though India have played the U17 men's and women's World Cups as hosts in 2017 and 2022, respectively, the nation has never reached the world's biggest stage through qualification.

Head coach Pamela Conti made it clear that the team’s focus remains firmly on the next step. “We are approaching this match in the same way we approached the entire tournament, with excitement and with the desire to win,” said the Italian.

“We know we are facing a very strong team, but we will do everything possible to give this happiness to the country.”

India reached the quarter-finals after a resounding 4-0 victory against Lebanon in their final group-stage match, securing the country’s first-ever knockout stage appearance at the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup.

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India's Alva Devi Senjam celebrates after scoring in the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup match against Lebanon on May 8, 2026. - | Photo: X/IndianFootball
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India captain Captain Julan Nongmaithem with coach Pamela Conti ahead of the SAFF U-19 Championship match against Nepal. - | Photo: AIFF
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The Young Tigresses also became the first Indian women’s side to reach the knockout stage of any Asian Cup competition since the 2004 AFC U19 Women’s Championship, which was also held in China.

China are one of the favourites in the competition, having topped Group A with three wins from three matches against Myanmar (6-0), Vietnam (3-0) and Thailand (6-0).

During the knockout stage, no extra time will be played if the scores are level after 90 minutes, and the winner will be decided on penalty shootout.

“China are one of the strongest and most important teams in Asia. They are the team with the tallest average height in the tournament, and have physically strong players who attack in numbers, so we need to be very focused defensively. That is something we have been working on a lot,” Conti said.

India and China have met only once before at this level, during the AFC U16 Women’s Championship qualifiers in 2008, when China edged India 1-0.

"My message to the girls is that they should become an inspiration for the future generation of girls in India. They must enjoy the moment because football gives emotions that nothing else can give. This is a match that could take us to glory," said Conti.

India Vs China, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Info

Q

When and where will the India vs China, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final be played?

A

The India vs China, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final will be played on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 5pm IST at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium in China.

Q

Where to watch the India vs China, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final?

A

The India vs China, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 quarter-final will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel.

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