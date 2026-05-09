India 4-0 Lebanon, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Enter Maiden Quarter-Finals
India qualified for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 quarter-finals with a commanding 4-0 victory against Lebanon in their final Group B fixture at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8 in China on Friday (May 8, 2026). Pritika Barman starred for the Young Tigresses with a brace, while Alva Devi Senjam and Joya also found the net as India registered their first win and first goals in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup since 2005. It marked India’s first-ever qualification to the knockout stage at the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. In the quarter-final, India will face hosts China, who topped Group A with nine points. A win in the quarter-final would secure qualification for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2026, which would be India's first FIFA World Cup qualification on merit at any level, men's or women's.
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