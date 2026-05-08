India 4-0 Lebanon, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Secure Historic Quarter-Finals Berth

Summary of this article
India thrashed Lebanon 4-0 in their final Group B game of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup
Pritika Barman (7th minute, 85th), Alva Devi Senjam (36th), and Joya scored for victors
Young Tigresses to face hosts China in quarter-finals, with U17 World Cup spot at stake
India forged history by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time with a dominant 4-0 victory over Lebanon in their final Group B game in Suzhou, China on Friday (May 8).
This marks India’s first-ever qualification to the knockout stage at the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. It will also be the nation’s maiden knockout-stage appearance in any Asian Cup since the men's AFC U16 Championship 2018, where the Blue Colts reached the quarter-finals. In women’s football, it is India’s first Asian Cup knockout stage appearance since the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2004, when the team also reached the quarter-finals.
India's entry into the quarters was confirmed after the Philippines and Chinese Taipei failed to win their final head-to-head Group C match by a margin of 12 goals or more. In their last-eight clash, the Young Tigresses will face hosts China, who topped Group A with nine points, on Monday ( May 11).
Pritika Barman (7th minute, 85th), Alva Devi Senjam (36th), and Joya (72th) had earlier put India on the verge of qualification with their goals at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre. Reaching the semi-finals of the continental tournament would guarantee India a historic berth in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Pritika starred for the Young Tigresses with a brace, while Senjam and Joya also found the net as India registered their first win in the tournament since 2005.
In the end, the commanding win helped India reach the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's two best third-placed teams. Philippines needed to defeat Chinese Taipei by 12 goals, while Chinese Taipei required a 13-goal victory.
How India Beat Lebanon
Earlier in the day, knowing only a win would keep their qualification hopes alive, India, who made only one change from their last game, with Anushka Kumari replacing Pearl Fernandes, began with intent.
Divyani Linda launched a long ball forward from right-back, which Pritika controlled brilliantly before twisting past Lebanon defender Joya Bou Assaf. The winger then unleashed a superb left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Marie Joe Chebly to hand India the perfect start.
India nearly doubled their lead moments later when Anushka found space inside the box, but her effort was well saved by Marie. Pritika continued to trouble the Lebanese defence and came close to grabbing her second in the 16th minute, only to be denied again by the goalkeeper.
Redima Devi Chingkhamayum threaded a pass towards Alva Devi Senjam at the edge of the box, and the forward surged past Gianna Frangieh before calmly slotting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper to give India a 2-0 advantage at half-time.
India resumed the second half with the same attacking intensity and continued to push Lebanon deeper into their own half. The Young Tigresses controlled possession for long spells and looked dangerous whenever they advanced through the flanks.
Their dominance was rewarded through a moment of individual brilliance from Joya. Receiving the ball on the left wing, the substitute displayed excellent close control before cutting inside, skipping past two defenders and curling a fine right-footed strike into the net to make it 3-0.
India sealed an outstanding performance with Pritika completing her brace. Breaking forward from the right wing, she drove into the penalty area unchallenged before calmly finishing past Marie to put the result beyond doubt.
How many times have India qualified for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals?
Just once. India's appearance in the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup will be their maiden one in the tournament's knockout stage.
Who and when will India face in the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026?
India will face hosts China in the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 on Monday, May 11.
How can India qualify for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2026?
India need to beat China and enter the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 semi-finals to qualify for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2026.