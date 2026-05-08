India 4-0 Lebanon, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Secure Historic Quarter-Finals Berth

India have qualified for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup knockouts for the first time. It will also be the nation’s maiden knockout-stage appearance in any Asian Cup since the men's AFC U16 Championship 2018, and the first in women's football since the U19 team in 2004

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
India 4-0 Lebanon, AFC U17 Womens Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Secure Historic Quarter-Finals Berth
India celebrate a goal against Lebanon in their group B match of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup in Suzhou, China. Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India thrashed Lebanon 4-0 in their final Group B game of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup

  • Pritika Barman (7th minute, 85th), Alva Devi Senjam (36th), and Joya scored for victors

  • Young Tigresses to face hosts China in quarter-finals, with U17 World Cup spot at stake

India forged history by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time with a dominant 4-0 victory over Lebanon in their final Group B game in Suzhou, China on Friday (May 8).

This marks India’s first-ever qualification to the knockout stage at the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. It will also be the nation’s maiden knockout-stage appearance in any Asian Cup since the men's AFC U16 Championship 2018, where the Blue Colts reached the quarter-finals. In women’s football, it is India’s first Asian Cup knockout stage appearance since the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2004, when the team also reached the quarter-finals.

India's entry into the quarters was confirmed after the Philippines and Chinese Taipei failed to win their final head-to-head Group C match by a margin of 12 goals or more. In their last-eight clash, the Young Tigresses will face hosts China, who topped Group A with nine points, on Monday ( May 11).

Pritika Barman (7th minute, 85th), Alva Devi Senjam (36th), and Joya (72th) had earlier put India on the verge of qualification with their goals at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre. Reaching the semi-finals of the continental tournament would guarantee India a historic berth in the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Related Content
India's Alva Devi Senjam celebrates after scoring in the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup match against Lebanon on May 8, 2026. - | Photo: X/IndianFootball
India 4-0 Lebanon Highlights, AFC U‑17 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Win Big To Boost Qualification Hopes
India U17 Women face Lebanon in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on May 8, 2026, 13:00 IST at Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China. - X/@IndianFootball
India Vs Lebanon Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Match
Japan footballers in action during AFC U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand. - AFC
Japan Vs North Korea Live Streaming, AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch
India's Lhingdeikim Kipgen in action against Japan in theri AFC Women’s Asian Cup match on April 2, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India 0-6 Japan, AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Young Tigresses Outclassed By Nadeshiko
Related Content

Pritika starred for the Young Tigresses with a brace, while Senjam and Joya also found the net as India registered their first win in the tournament since 2005.

In the end, the commanding win helped India reach the quarter-finals as one of the tournament's two best third-placed teams. Philippines needed to defeat Chinese Taipei by 12 goals, while Chinese Taipei required a 13-goal victory.

How India Beat Lebanon

Earlier in the day, knowing only a win would keep their qualification hopes alive, India, who made only one change from their last game, with Anushka Kumari replacing Pearl Fernandes, began with intent.

Divyani Linda launched a long ball forward from right-back, which Pritika controlled brilliantly before twisting past Lebanon defender Joya Bou Assaf. The winger then unleashed a superb left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Marie Joe Chebly to hand India the perfect start.

India nearly doubled their lead moments later when Anushka found space inside the box, but her effort was well saved by Marie. Pritika continued to trouble the Lebanese defence and came close to grabbing her second in the 16th minute, only to be denied again by the goalkeeper.

Redima Devi Chingkhamayum threaded a pass towards Alva Devi Senjam at the edge of the box, and the forward surged past Gianna Frangieh before calmly slotting the ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper to give India a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

India resumed the second half with the same attacking intensity and continued to push Lebanon deeper into their own half. The Young Tigresses controlled possession for long spells and looked dangerous whenever they advanced through the flanks.

Their dominance was rewarded through a moment of individual brilliance from Joya. Receiving the ball on the left wing, the substitute displayed excellent close control before cutting inside, skipping past two defenders and curling a fine right-footed strike into the net to make it 3-0.

India sealed an outstanding performance with Pritika completing her brace. Breaking forward from the right wing, she drove into the penalty area unchallenged before calmly finishing past Marie to put the result beyond doubt.

Q

How many times have India qualified for AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals?

A

Just once. India's appearance in the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup will be their maiden one in the tournament's knockout stage.

Q

Who and when will India face in the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026?

A

India will face hosts China in the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 on Monday, May 11.

Q

How can India qualify for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2026?

A

India need to beat China and enter the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 semi-finals to qualify for FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2026.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Capitals Middle-Order Collapse Against Spinners | DC 100/5 (16)

  2. IPL Honey Trap Alert: Alarmed BCCI Issues Stern Warning To Teams – Here’s What We Know

  3. MS Dhoni Tops Taxpayer List As IT Collects INR 20,000 Crore In Bihar And Jharkhand

  4. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play For Mumbai Indians Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Raipur?

  5. BAN Vs PAK 1st Test: Why Is Babar Azam Missing The Opening Match Against Bangladesh?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Nashik TCS Harassment Case Accused Nida Khan Arrested In Maharashtra

  3. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

  4. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  5. ‘Silent Purge’ Under SIR: Voter Roll Cuts Across Samserganj, Malda, Muslims Hit Hardest

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  2. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

  3. Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi In Critical Condition In Iran hospital As Family Urges Tehran Transfer

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

Latest Stories

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  3. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps

  4. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  5. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  6. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  7. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  8. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority