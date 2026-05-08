India Vs Lebanon Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Match

India vs Lebanon, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Get preview and live streaming information for IND vs LBN Group B fixture on May 8, 2026 at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
India Vs Lebanon Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch
India U17 Women face Lebanon in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on May 8, 2026, 13:00 IST at Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China. Photo: X/@IndianFootball
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India U17 Women face Lebanon in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on May 8, 2026, 13:00 IST at Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China

  • India still have a chance to reach the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams despite losses to Australia and Japan

  • The match will be live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel, with a win keeping India’s hopes alive

India U17 Women face Lebanon U17 Women in their final AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group B fixture on Friday, May 8, at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8 at 1:00 PM IST.

India vs Lebanon Live Score

After back-to-back defeats against Australia (0-2) and Japan (0-3), the Young Tigresses still remain in contention for a quarter-final spot as one of the best third-placed teams.

With a superior goal difference of -5 compared to other groups, India’s qualification scenario remains alive, especially depending on results elsewhere.

A win over Lebanon could be enough to seal a historic knockout-stage berth, with several permutations still in play across Group A and Group C.

India will also be watching other group results closely, as even a draw or a narrow win for Myanmar against Vietnam could swing the equation in their favour.

Related Content
The India U-17 women's football team players in training ahead of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup match against Lebanon on May 8, 2026. - | Photo: X/IndianFootball
India 0-0 Lebanon LIVE Score, AFC U‑17 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Eye Knockout Spot Against Junior Cedars
India Women's U-17 Team ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup clash against Japan - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch Today's Match
The India U17 women's football team during the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup match against Australia on May 2, 2026. - | Photo: X/IndianFootball
India 0-2 Australia Highlights, AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup: Toothless Young Tigresses Suffer Opening-Day Defeat
The India U-17 women's football team training in in Suzhou, China ahead of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup. - AIFF
India Vs Australia Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup: Preview, Where To Watch
Related Content

For India, competing in their first AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in 21 years, this is a defining moment. The side has already shown resilience against top opposition, with the young goalkeeper from Rajasthan standing out against Japan before the defence eventually cracked after holding firm for nearly an hour.

India Vs Lebanon, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Q

When and where will the India vs Lebanon AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match be played?

A

The India vs Lebanon AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group B match will be played on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 13:00 IST, at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8, China.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Lebanon AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match?

A

The India vs Lebanon AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lucknow Super Giants Break Six-Match Losing Streak; Race For Top Two Intensifies

  2. IPL 2026: How VIP Culture Led To The Shift Of Final From Bengaluru To Ahmedabad

  3. LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Turns Up The Heat With Blazing 49-Ball Ton In Lucknow

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit Signals Presence Of Unauthorized Personnel In Dugout - Report

  5. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  2. Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant, 31 Other BJP, JD(U) Leaders Take Oath As Ministers

  3. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  4. The Big Question In Tamil Politics: Can Thalapathy Be Thala?

  5. Day In Pics: May 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  4. In Pics: Johannesburg Water Crisis Turns Severe

  5. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  3. BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Hossain Shanto Brings Up Fifty | BAN 128/2 (33.3)

  4. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  5. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  6. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  7. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  8. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority