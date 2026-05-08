India Vs Lebanon Live Streaming, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Match

Summary of this article
India U17 Women face Lebanon in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on May 8, 2026, 13:00 IST at Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China
India still have a chance to reach the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams despite losses to Australia and Japan
The match will be live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel, with a win keeping India’s hopes alive
India U17 Women face Lebanon U17 Women in their final AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group B fixture on Friday, May 8, at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8 at 1:00 PM IST.
After back-to-back defeats against Australia (0-2) and Japan (0-3), the Young Tigresses still remain in contention for a quarter-final spot as one of the best third-placed teams.
With a superior goal difference of -5 compared to other groups, India’s qualification scenario remains alive, especially depending on results elsewhere.
A win over Lebanon could be enough to seal a historic knockout-stage berth, with several permutations still in play across Group A and Group C.
India will also be watching other group results closely, as even a draw or a narrow win for Myanmar against Vietnam could swing the equation in their favour.
For India, competing in their first AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in 21 years, this is a defining moment. The side has already shown resilience against top opposition, with the young goalkeeper from Rajasthan standing out against Japan before the defence eventually cracked after holding firm for nearly an hour.
India Vs Lebanon, AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When and where will the India vs Lebanon AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match be played?
The India vs Lebanon AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group B match will be played on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 13:00 IST, at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 8, China.
Where to watch the India vs Lebanon AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match?
The India vs Lebanon AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel.