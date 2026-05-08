India Vs Lebanon LIVE Score, AFC U‑17 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Eye Historic Knockout Spot

The India U-17 women's football team players in training ahead of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup match against Lebanon on May 8, 2026. | Photo: X/IndianFootball

Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group B fixture between India and Lebanon at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in China on Friday, May 8, 2026. Following back-to-back defeats to Australia (2-0) and Japan (3-0), India’s qualification hopes rely on today’s result against Lebanon. A win tonight could take the Blue Tigresses to the next stage as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Lebanon women’s U-17 football match right here.

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