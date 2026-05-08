India Vs Lebanon LIVE Score, AFC U‑17 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Eye Historic Knockout Spot

India vs Lebanon Live Score, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the IND vs LBN Group B fixture on May 8, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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India vs Lebanon live score AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 group B
The India U-17 women's football team players in training ahead of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup match against Lebanon on May 8, 2026. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group B fixture between India and Lebanon at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre in China on Friday, May 8, 2026. Following back-to-back defeats to Australia (2-0) and Japan (3-0), India’s qualification hopes rely on today’s result against Lebanon. A win tonight could take the Blue Tigresses to the next stage as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament. Follow the play-by-play updates from the India vs Lebanon women’s U-17 football match right here.
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India vs Lebanon LIVE Score, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: India vs Lebanon

  • Series: AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026

  • Venue: Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China

  • Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 PM IST

India vs Lebanon LIVE Score, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering India’s AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup match against Lebanon. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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