India Vs Lebanon LIVE Score, AFC U‑17 Women’s Asian Cup: Young Tigresses Eye Historic Knockout Spot

India vs Lebanon LIVE Score, AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Match Details
Fixture: India vs Lebanon
Series: AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026
Venue: Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China
Date: Friday, May 8, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST
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Fixture: India vs Lebanon
Series: AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2026
Venue: Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre, China
Date: Friday, May 8, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST
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