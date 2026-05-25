Inter Miami 6-4 Philadelphia Union, MLS: Messi Heightens Injury Worries Ahead Of WC

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal, his second, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

1/9 Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Philadelphia Union midfielder Jovan Lukic (4), midfielder Cavan Sullivan (6), and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (21), during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





2/9 Philadelphia Union forward Milan Iloski (10) scores past Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) on a penalty during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





3/9 Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) deflects a corner kick from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





4/9 Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





5/9 Philadelphia Union forward Milan Iloski (10) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





6/9 Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, drives forward under pressure from Philadelphia Union forward Augustin Anello, left, and defender Nathan Harriel, bottom, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





7/9 Philadelphia Union defender Frankie Westfield (39) heads the ball as Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti (24) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





8/9 Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame, right, controls the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Union defender Geiner Martínez (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





9/9 Inter Miami midfielder David Ayala, left, battles with Philadelphia Union defender Philippe Ndinga Ossibadjouo (20) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell





