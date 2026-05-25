Inter Miami 6-4 Philadelphia Union, MLS: Messi Heightens Injury Worries Ahead Of WC
Lionel Messi headed into the World Cup break a bit earlier than planned, and now it’ll be Argentina waiting to see if there’s an injury to worry about. Messi — who almost never gets subbed out of matches — left in the 73rd minute, meaning he was long gone before Luis Suárez’s third goal of the night lifted the defending MLS champions past the last-place Philadelphia Union 6-4 on Sunday night. Messi had two assists and Germán Berterame scored twice during a record-setting first half for Inter Miami. But Messi basically took himself out of play in the 71st minute and reached toward his left hamstring at least once, then didn’t even venture toward the Inter Miami bench when he could be subbed out.
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