Inter Miami 6-4 Philadelphia Union, MLS: Messi Heightens Injury Worries Ahead Of WC

Lionel Messi headed into the World Cup break a bit earlier than planned, and now it’ll be Argentina waiting to see if there’s an injury to worry about. Messi — who almost never gets subbed out of matches — left in the 73rd minute, meaning he was long gone before Luis Suárez’s third goal of the night lifted the defending MLS champions past the last-place Philadelphia Union 6-4 on Sunday night. Messi had two assists and Germán Berterame scored twice during a record-setting first half for Inter Miami. But Messi basically took himself out of play in the 71st minute and reached toward his left hamstring at least once, then didn’t even venture toward the Inter Miami bench when he could be subbed out.

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MLS: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal, his second, during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) comes under pressure from Philadelphia Union midfielder Jovan Lukic (4), midfielder Cavan Sullivan (6), and midfielder Danley Jean Jacques (21), during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union forward Milan Iloski (10) scores past Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) on a penalty during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) deflects a corner kick from Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Philadelphia Union forward Milan Iloski (10) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Cup 2026: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, center, drives forward under pressure from Philadelphia Union forward Augustin Anello, left, and defender Nathan Harriel, bottom, during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Cup 2026: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Philadelphia Union defender Frankie Westfield (39) heads the ball as Inter Miami forward Mateo Silvetti (24) looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami forward Germán Berterame, right, controls the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Union defender Geiner Martínez (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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MLS Soccer Match: Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami midfielder David Ayala, left, battles with Philadelphia Union defender Philippe Ndinga Ossibadjouo (20) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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