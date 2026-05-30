GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Teary Eyes As He Gets Emotional After Elimination - Watch

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Gujarat Titans won against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Chandigarh AP Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts after Gujarat Titans won against Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League cricket match in New Chandigarh AP Photo