GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Gill Reflects On Century, Sudharsan's Freaky Dismissal And Big Ahmedabad Final

Shubman Gill smashed 104 runs as GT chased down 215 runs against RR
Gill forged a staggering 167-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan to make light work of the chase
GT will now face RCB in IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad
Shubman Gill was in the element in Mullanpur on Friday, May 22, as he took on the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack to cleaners to make a mockery of the 215-run target with his masterclass century.
With his clinical knock, Gill powered the Gujarat Titans into the final of the Indian Premier League 2026, scheduled to take place at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 31.
The Indian Test captain slammed 15 classical boundaries and three sixes during his 104-run innings off 53 balls.
Shubman Gill On Calm Approach In The Chase
Though GT were chasing a high total of 215 runs in a virtual semi-final, Shubman Gill didn't look perturbed by the occasion or asking rate. He looked in his zone and put on a batting masterclass with Zen-like calmness.
When asked about his composed stay at the crease, Gill shared his approach at the post-match press conference to Harsha Bhogle, where he said that he was focused on the gaps in the field and just tried to pierce those gaps with the best of his ability.
"I think it's all about, I was in kind of a zone where I was only looking at the gaps and looking at the bowlers and looking at where I want to hit the ball. I wasn't looking to hit the ball too hard. It was just about see the ball land, see my zones and try to adjust there," Gill said at the press conference.
"You just see the gaps and you middle everything. I'm very fortunate, you know, we got a... we got a target of 220. At one point it looked like we were gonna restrict them around 180-190, but we got a total and once we got off to a start, we spoke about, I actually wanted to finish the game, quite sad how I got out," the GT skipper added.
Gill On Sudharsan's Back-To-Back Hit Wicket Dismissals
In a rare event on the cricket field, Sai Sudharsan got hit wicket in the same freaky manner he got out in the previous game against RCB. The southpaw opener lost his grip on his bat in the follow-through of the shot, with the bat falling on his stumps. Watch the video of the dismissal here.
Reacting to the dismissal, Gill said that he hasn't seen that before that too in two consecutive matches. He also, in a lighter note, said that he will have to tape Sudharsan's hands to his bat for the next match.
"I don't think I've ever seen anything. No one's seen anything like that, two matches, back to back in a row. The way he got out. I saw some video on social media that taping his hand, I think I'm going to have to do that in the next match," Gill said while addressing Sudharsan's dismissal.
Shubman Gill On Playing A Home Final
Gujarat Titans will be up against defending champions, RCB, in the final of IPL 2026 at their home venue in Ahmedabad. When asked about playing a home final, Gill said that while it's always a good feeling to play a home final, they'll try to approach it as a normal day at work, as it brings their best as a team, rather than treating it as a special occasion.
"The feeling is definitely good. It's one day turnaround, so quick turnaround. So hopefully we all learn and recover tomorrow and then day after go there, see how the wicket is, and then just play another match of cricket. Yes, but I think if you don't play the occasion, it kind of brings the best out of us. And that's what we spoke about even in this game as well, let's take the equation out of the game and let's just try to play a good game of cricket. And as long as we do that, even if we don't end up on the winning side, that's fine," Shubman Gill on the home final in Ahmedabad.