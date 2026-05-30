GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Gill Reflects On Century, Sudharsan's Freaky Dismissal And Big Ahmedabad Final

"The feeling is definitely good. It's one day turnaround, so quick turnaround. So hopefully we all learn and recover tomorrow and then day after go there, see how the wicket is, and then just play another match of cricket. Yes, but I think if you don't play the occasion, it kind of brings the best out of us. And that's what we spoke about even in this game as well, let's take the equation out of the game and let's just try to play a good game of cricket. And as long as we do that, even if we don't end up on the winning side, that's fine," Shubman Gill on the home final in Ahmedabad.