GT Vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Face Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Siddharaj Solanki

Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 56 of the Indian Premier League as Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 12. Both sides arrive in red-hot form with the race at the top of the table tightening. GT have won four on the trot and sit third with 14 points from 11 matches, knowing a win in Ahmedabad could send them to the summit. SRH are not far behind either, having won four of their last five games, and another victory tonight could push them to the top as well. With just two points separating the top six teams, this first meeting between the sides this season carries massive playoff implications. GT hold the edge at home, with their bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan in strong rhythm, but SRH’s explosive batting unit featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen makes this a contest too close to call. Stay tuned for live updates from GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad.

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