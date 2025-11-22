Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

The case filed by Phoolan Devi against filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in 1994 for making Bandit Queen (1994) was one such instance. Here, the issue raised by Devi was that she had not consented to the depiction of the graphic violence—which the character representing her in the film is subjected to—while handing over her prison diaries to be turned into a script. Her primary objections were against sexually explicit content and scenes of rape in the film, which violated her fundamental right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Delhi High Court’s ruling in this case went on to become a landmark judgement on the issue of personality rights in the country. In its decision to restrain the exhibition of the film until its censorship, the court held: “No amount of money can compensate the indignities, torture, feeling of guilt and shame which has been ascribed to the plaintiff in the film”. The judgement emphasised the importance of the consent of an individual to represent the private happenings of their life on the silver screen. However, an important aspect that set this case apart from many other personality rights cases, including that of Siddiqua Begum Khan’s, was that Devi was alive and was herself the petitioner in this instance.