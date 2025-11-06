Madhya Pradesh High Court Clears Release Of Film ‘Haq’ Inspired By Shah Bano Case

MP High Court dismisses plea to halt release of film Haq based on Shah Bano’s life.
Justice Pranay Verma rules the petition lacks merit; film cleared for November 7 release.
Haq stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi and portrays Shah Bano’s landmark legal struggle.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected a petition by Siddiqua Begum Khan, daughter of Shah Bano Begum, seeking a stay on the release of the Hindi film Haq, stating that the plea lacked merit. The decision paves the way for the film’s release on November 7, according to PTI.
The order, issued by Justice Pranay Verma of the Indore bench on November 4 and shared with the petitioner’s counsel on Thursday, addressed claims that the film misrepresented personal aspects of Shah Bano’s life and was made without the family’s consent.
“Thus, in view of the aforesaid discussion, I am of the considered view that the petitioner has failed to make out any case for interfering in the matter. Consequently, the petition is found to be devoid of any merits and is hereby dismissed,” Justice Verma said.
The film, featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, is reportedly inspired by Shah Bano’s legal battle, which became a landmark case in 1985 when the Supreme Court granted divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance.
Shah Bano, a resident of Indore, had approached a local court after her lawyer-husband, Mohammad Ahmed Khan, divorced her in 1978. After a prolonged legal struggle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour. Following protests by Muslim organisations, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986, which effectively nullified the apex court’s verdict, PTI reported.
Lawyers representing the production companies had opposed the plea, urging the court to dismiss it. Justice Verma reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides on November 4.
Bano passed away in 1992. Her daughter’s petition had argued that the portrayal of her mother in Haq infringed upon personal and familial rights.
(With inputs from PTI)