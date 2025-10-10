Ahead of Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer Haq's release, a legal dispute has emerged
Haq is inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985
Late Shah Bano’s daughter Siddiqua Begum has sent a legal notice to the CBFC, director Suparn S Varma, Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer upcoming film, Haq, inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985 has landed in legal trouble. The teaser for the film was released recently. Gautam plays Shazia Bano, and Hashmi plays her husband.
As per a report in NDTV, late Shah Bano’s daughter Siddiqua Begum has sent a legal notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), director Suparn S Varma, Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, claiming that the film has been made without taking prior consent or authorisation from Bano's family.
Why Haq movie has landed in legal trouble
The legal notice was sent by advocate Tousif Z Warsi on behalf of Siddiqua, where it claimed that the film "explicitly or implicitly portrays the personal and private life of Late Smt. Shah Bano Begum, including sensitive family events, personal experiences, and social circumstances", without seeking permission from her or her family.
As per the notice, Siddiqua is the lawful biological daughter and one of the surviving legal heirs of Shah Bano. She alleged that the movie has been conceptualised and publicised without authorisation.
The notice also claimed that such "unauthorised use, distortion, and commercialisation of private life events" violates the fundamental and statutory rights under Indian law.
The notice asked all the parties to cease and desist from releasing, promoting, or screening the film on any platform, including theatres and digital, until written consent is obtained from Shah Bano's heirs.
It also urged the censor board to withhold or revoke the film certification until the consent is verified. If the parties fail to comply within seven days, then Bano's family "shall be constrained to take appropriate legal recourse before the competent Court" and will hold all four parties responsible for damages and consequences.
Haq is all set to hit the screens on November 7, 2025. Apart from Yami and Emraan, the film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady, among others, in key roles.