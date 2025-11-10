Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Remains Steady Over The Opening Weekend

Haq box office collection Day 3: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer hit the screens on November 7. Despite legal dispute, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Though the courtroom drama had a slow start, it witnessed a rise in its collections on Saturday, which was Day 2, and remained steady on Sunday. However, it failed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office.