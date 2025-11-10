Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Remains Steady Over The Opening Weekend

Haq box office collection Day 3: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi starrer is inching closer to Rs 10 crore.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haq box office collection Day 3
Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's Haq box office collection Photo: YouTube/Junglee Pictures
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haq remained steady over the opening weekend

  • It earned over Rs 8 crore in three days

  • Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi released in theatres on November 7

Haq box office collection Day 3: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer hit the screens on November 7. Despite legal dispute, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Though the courtroom drama had a slow start, it witnessed a rise in its collections on Saturday, which was Day 2, and remained steady on Sunday. However, it failed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office.

Haq box office collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Haq collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, it saw 91.43% growth from Day 1, as it collected Rs 3.35 crore. On Sunday, the film witnessed a slight rise by earning an estimated Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 8.85 crore in three days.

The overall occupancy on Sunday was observed at around 23.60%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 9.54%, while afternoon and night shows had a footfall of 24.56% and 24.30% respectively. Evening shows had the highest occupancy rate of 35.98%.

Haq box office collection Day 1 - X
Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Off To A Slow Start

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Delhi NCR had maximum shows of 529, while Mumbai had 332 shows, followed by 150 and 128 shows in Bengaluru and Pune.

Haq's strong word of mouth will help the movie in its collections in the coming days. This Friday, it will face competition from Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2.

Related Content
Related Content
Madhya Pradesh High Court - PTI
Madhya Pradesh High Court Clears Release Of Film ‘Haq’ Inspired By Shah Bano Case

BY Outlook News Desk

About Haq

Directed by Suparn Varma, the film is inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985.

The film revolves around Shazia (played by Yami Gautam), who marries Abbas Khan (played by Emraan Hashmi), a renowned advocate. She leaves Abbas after he brings home his second wife. Shazia approaches court to fight for her rights.

The courtroom drama raises questions on secular law versus personal law, triple talaq, religious identity, personal beliefs and more.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site