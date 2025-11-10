Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Remains Steady Over The Opening Weekend

Haq remained steady over the opening weekend
It earned over Rs 8 crore in three days
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi released in theatres on November 7
Haq box office collection Day 3: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer hit the screens on November 7. Despite legal dispute, the film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Though the courtroom drama had a slow start, it witnessed a rise in its collections on Saturday, which was Day 2, and remained steady on Sunday. However, it failed to cross the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office.
Haq box office collection Day 3
According to Sacnilk, Haq collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1. On Day 2, it saw 91.43% growth from Day 1, as it collected Rs 3.35 crore. On Sunday, the film witnessed a slight rise by earning an estimated Rs 3.75 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 8.85 crore in three days.
The overall occupancy on Sunday was observed at around 23.60%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 9.54%, while afternoon and night shows had a footfall of 24.56% and 24.30% respectively. Evening shows had the highest occupancy rate of 35.98%.
Delhi NCR had maximum shows of 529, while Mumbai had 332 shows, followed by 150 and 128 shows in Bengaluru and Pune.
Haq's strong word of mouth will help the movie in its collections in the coming days. This Friday, it will face competition from Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2.
About Haq
Directed by Suparn Varma, the film is inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985.
The film revolves around Shazia (played by Yami Gautam), who marries Abbas Khan (played by Emraan Hashmi), a renowned advocate. She leaves Abbas after he brings home his second wife. Shazia approaches court to fight for her rights.
The courtroom drama raises questions on secular law versus personal law, triple talaq, religious identity, personal beliefs and more.