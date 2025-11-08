Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Off To A Slow Start

Haq box office collection Day 1: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer hit the screens on November 7 amid controversy. Directed by Suparn Varma, the film is inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985. It's about a woman fighting for her rights and justice. The film raises questions on secular law versus personal law, triple talaq, religious identity, justice, personal beliefs and more.
The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences, with many calling it a "powerful" and "impactful" film. Yami and Emraan have also been praised for their performances. Despite favourable reviews, the failed to take a strong start as it was expected. It couldn't even earn Rs 2 crore on Day 1. Here's the box office collection of Haq.
Haq box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Haq earned an estimated Rs 1.65 crore on the first day of its release.
The overall occupancy on Friday was observed at around 9.97%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 5.66%, while afternoon and evening shows had a footfall of 8.19% and 9.54% respectively. Night shows had the highest occupancy rate of 16.50%.
Haq had maximum shows in maximum shows in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, with 497 and 300 shows.