Haq Teaser: Yami Gautam And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Is Inspired By The Landmark Shah Bano Case

Haq teaser, featuring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, was unveiled on Tuesday
The movie is inspired by the landmark and controversial Shah Bano case of 1985
Yami plays a character named Shazia Bano, a fictionalised version of Shah Bano
Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi will share the same screen space in the upcoming film, Haq, inspired by the Supreme Court's landmark judgement in the Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case of 1985. The teaser for the film was released by the makers on Tuesday. Haq stars Gautam as Shazia Bano, and Hashmi plays her husband. The film marks their first collaboration.
Haq teaser
Shazia Bano is a fictionalised character of Shah Bano. From the opening scene itself, Yami stuns with her impressive act. In one scene, she says, “I’m fighting for my haq, my rights.” The teaser gives a hint that the film will delve into religious identity, justice, freedom, personal beliefs and secular law in India.
Hashmi, as Shazia’s husband, plays the opposing party in the courtroom. In one scene, he tells Shazia, “Had you been a true and righteous Muslim, a loyal and dutiful wife, you wouldn’t have done such things.” To which she replies, “I’m not just a Muslim woman, but a Muslim woman belonging to Hindustan. I belong to this country, and that’s why the law should treat me the same way it treats the rest of the people in this country.”
The film will show how a Muslim woman (Gautam) was abandoned by her husband, and how she fought for her and her children's rights under Section 125. The Shah Bano judgment was a landmark in India's constitutional history, that changed the legal condition of the country.
It's not just a courtroom drama but will also highlight matters like Uniform Civil Code under Article 44 of the Constitution.
Haq is directed by Suparn S Varma and produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. It is all set to hit the screens on November 7, 2025.
Apart from Yami and Emraan, the film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady, among others, in key roles.