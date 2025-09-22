OG trailer

Set in Mumbai, the trailer starts by telling the audience that gang wars have started in the city again, and someone called Satya Dada is the target. Emraan's character is trying to find him out. There is fear in the city due to the mafia, and there is no one to save the people from the menacing Omi Bhau. Ojas Gambheera seems to be living a normal life, but he is back as the saviour of commoners and can be seen burning down the empire of Omi Bhau.