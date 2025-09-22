They Call Him OG has a high-octane showdown between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi
Kalayan's aura, style and swag are unmatchable in the trailer
The gangster drama is all set to hit the screens on September 25
Ahead of its release, the highly anticipated trailer for They Call Him OG has been unveiled on Monday. The trailer of OG has everything one can expect in a gangster drama. The film marks Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan's second film of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. In the 2-minute and 29-second trailer, fans are stunned by the aura, style and swag of Kalyan's Ojas Gambheera, who is all set to take down his nemesis Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi).
OG trailer
Set in Mumbai, the trailer starts by telling the audience that gang wars have started in the city again, and someone called Satya Dada is the target. Emraan's character is trying to find him out. There is fear in the city due to the mafia, and there is no one to save the people from the menacing Omi Bhau. Ojas Gambheera seems to be living a normal life, but he is back as the saviour of commoners and can be seen burning down the empire of Omi Bhau.
Emraan is making his Telugu debut with OG, and it will be interesting to watch their fresh rivalry in the action drama.
Apart from the action choreography and the visuals, what makes the trailer stand out is Thaman S’s background score, which enhances the action sequences.
OG cast
Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, OG also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy, who will also add to the gripping narrative of the film with their powerful performances.
The film is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment. It is one of the most-awaited Telugu movies of the year, and is slated to hit the screens on September 25, 2025.