Pawan Kalyan's OG Tickets For Special Show Priced At Whopping Rs 1,000 in Andhra Pradesh? Here's What We Know

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up for his second release of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which released on July 24. The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming release, They Call Him OG, which will arrive in theatres on September 25. Ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO on Wednesday, approving a massive hike in ticket prices for OG in the state for the first ten days of release. The order also specified that for a benefit show on September 25, the fare can be charged Rs 1000 per ticket.