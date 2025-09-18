Pawan Kalyan's OG Tickets For Special Show Priced At Whopping Rs 1,000 in Andhra Pradesh? Here's What We Know

Ahead of its release, Pawan Kalyan's OG has received ticket rate hikes order from the Andhra Pradesh government.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pawan Kalyan in OG
Pawan Kalyan's OG ticket price hike in AP Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO on Wednesday regarding the ticket prices of Pawan Kalyan's OG in the state

  • The first show of OG in the state will be at 1 AM, and tickets can be priced at Rs 1000

  • OG is releasing in theatres on September 25

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up for his second release of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which released on July 24. The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming release, They Call Him OG, which will arrive in theatres on September 25. Ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO on Wednesday, approving a massive hike in ticket prices for OG in the state for the first ten days of release. The order also specified that for a benefit show on September 25, the fare can be charged Rs 1000 per ticket.

Pawan Kalyan's OG ticket price hike in AP

As per reports, the AP government on Wednesday stated that the ticket prices of OG for 1 AM benefit shows on September 25 can be priced at Rs 1000 (including GST), "provided it should not in any case be more than five shows in a day." The GO also permits that from September 25 to October 4, ticket prices can be hiked for single screens and multiplexes. Tickets will be sold at Rs 125 for single screens and Rs 150 for multiplexes. These revised rates are exclusively for the screenings of They Call Him OG.

Related Content
Related Content

DVV Entertainment, the production house, thanked the government for hiking ticket prices. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Honourable CM Sri @NCBN garu and Honourable Deputy CM Sri @PawanKalyan garu for passing the new G.O. in Andhra Pradesh for the #OG release. Special thanks to the Cinematography Minister Sri @kanduladurgesh garu for his constant support," the makers wrote on X.

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in OG movie teaser - YouTube
OG Vs Omi - Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi Are Ready For An Epic Face-Off

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The government's decision on OG ticket price hike has received mixed reactions on social media. While some welcomed the decision, some questioned how commoners would afford to watch the movie in theatres.

Birthday wishes pour in for Pawan Kalyan from his family members and industry peers - X
Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

OG trailer will be out on September 20. Ahead of it, the makers released posters of Arjun Das and Prakash Raj. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, and it marks his Telugu debut. Priyanka Mohan is also part of the cast. The action thriller is directed by Sujeeth.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: Salman Agha Concerned About Middle-Order Ahead Of India Reprise

  2. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup: PAK Beat Hosts By 41 Runs, Set Up Super Fours Face-Off With India

  3. PAK Vs UAE, Asia Cup: Who Is Andy Pycroft? Check Reactions To Pakistan's Backtracking On Match Referee

  4. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Timeline, Fallout Of IND Vs PAK Handshake Controversy - Explained

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd Women's ODI: IND-W Win By 102 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  3. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  4. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  5. India, UAE To Review Trade Pact, Tax Treaty, And Banking Cooperation During Two-Day Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination