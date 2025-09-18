Pawan Kalyan's OG Tickets For Special Show Priced At Whopping Rs 1,000 in Andhra Pradesh? Here's What We Know

The Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO on Wednesday regarding the ticket prices of Pawan Kalyan's OG in the state
The first show of OG in the state will be at 1 AM, and tickets can be priced at Rs 1000
OG is releasing in theatres on September 25
Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up for his second release of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, which released on July 24. The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is all set to take the box office by storm with his upcoming release, They Call Him OG, which will arrive in theatres on September 25. Ahead of its release, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO on Wednesday, approving a massive hike in ticket prices for OG in the state for the first ten days of release. The order also specified that for a benefit show on September 25, the fare can be charged Rs 1000 per ticket.
Pawan Kalyan's OG ticket price hike in AP
As per reports, the AP government on Wednesday stated that the ticket prices of OG for 1 AM benefit shows on September 25 can be priced at Rs 1000 (including GST), "provided it should not in any case be more than five shows in a day." The GO also permits that from September 25 to October 4, ticket prices can be hiked for single screens and multiplexes. Tickets will be sold at Rs 125 for single screens and Rs 150 for multiplexes. These revised rates are exclusively for the screenings of They Call Him OG.
DVV Entertainment, the production house, thanked the government for hiking ticket prices. "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Honourable CM Sri @NCBN garu and Honourable Deputy CM Sri @PawanKalyan garu for passing the new G.O. in Andhra Pradesh for the #OG release. Special thanks to the Cinematography Minister Sri @kanduladurgesh garu for his constant support," the makers wrote on X.
The government's decision on OG ticket price hike has received mixed reactions on social media. While some welcomed the decision, some questioned how commoners would afford to watch the movie in theatres.
OG trailer will be out on September 20. Ahead of it, the makers released posters of Arjun Das and Prakash Raj. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, and it marks his Telugu debut. Priyanka Mohan is also part of the cast. The action thriller is directed by Sujeeth.