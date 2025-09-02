Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

Celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others have sent heartwarming wishes for Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan on social media.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pawan Kalyan birthday
Birthday wishes pour in for Pawan Kalyan from his family members and industry peers Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pawan Kalyan has turned 54 today

  • The Telugu superstar has received warm birthday wishes from celebs, including his brother Chiranjeevi and others

  • The actor will be next seen in OG, which is scheduled for release on September 25, 2025

It's Pawan Kalyan's birthday today (September 2). The actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has turned 54. To mark the special occasion, his fans, family members, industry friends and fellow politicians have shared their warmest greetings for the Power Star. Let us take a look at all the birthday wishes, starting with his actor brother, megastar Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi wishes Pawan Kalyan on his birthday

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a throwback picture of both from their younger days, where Pawan can be seen hugging his brother from behind. Both were seen twinning in blue hoodies. "Wishing birthday greetings to Kalyan Babu, who is continuously serving the people as a lead actor in the film industry, as a Jana Sena leader in public life, and as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh," he wrote.

He added, "The dedication you are showing in public service is unforgettable. With the blessings of all the people, with affection, I bless you to live a hundred years with good health and stand as a guide for the people. Long live! @PawanKalyan."

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan - PTI
Tamil Nadu: Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Hindi Row; DMK Reacts | Details

BY Outlook News Desk

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and others wish Pawan Kalyan

Allu Arjun shared a happy pic of him with Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan garu."

Ram Charan wished his uncle with an old pic and wrote, "Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan Garu. I feel truly fortunate to have grown up witnessing your simplicity, strength and selfless nature. Your journey continues to inspire not just me, but millions. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more years of greatness."

Related Content
Related Content

"Happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir may You always continue to shine and be exactly who you are (sic)", wished Shruti Haasan.

Sai Dharam Tej also shared an old picture of his mama from his younger days and wrote, "Happy birthday to my teacher who taught me perseverance and instilled confidence in me."

Hari Hara Veera Mallu director reacts to trolling for poor VFX - X
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Director Reacts To Trolling On Pawan Kalyan’s Film For Poor VFX

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Pawan was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will be next seen in the gangster action thriller OG, which also stars Emraan Hashmi. Written and directed by Sujeeth, it is scheduled for theatrical release on September 25.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Rashid Khan Becomes Leading T20I Wicket-Taker Amid Afghanistan’s Emotional Win In UAE Tri-Series 2025

  3. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  4. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  5. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Thrashes Alexander Bublik To Seal Quarter-final Spot

  2. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  3. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  4. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  5. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  5. BJP Demands NIA Probe As Dharmasthala Row Deepens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pawan Kalyan Turns 54: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun And Others Wish The Power Star

  2. Songs Of Forgotten Trees Review | Anuparna Roy’s Tale Of Two Roommates Risks Being Skin-deep

  3. PM Modi Condemns Abuse Of Mother During Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ In Bihar

  4. KMAT 2025 Admit Card: Download Your Karnataka Management Entrance Exam Admit Card Today

  5. Marcus Stoinis Returns To Boost Australia’s T20 World Cup Hopes As Spencer Johnson Faces Long Layoff

  6. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  7. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  8. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI