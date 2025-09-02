Pawan Kalyan has turned 54 today
The Telugu superstar has received warm birthday wishes from celebs, including his brother Chiranjeevi and others
The actor will be next seen in OG, which is scheduled for release on September 25, 2025
It's Pawan Kalyan's birthday today (September 2). The actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has turned 54. To mark the special occasion, his fans, family members, industry friends and fellow politicians have shared their warmest greetings for the Power Star. Let us take a look at all the birthday wishes, starting with his actor brother, megastar Chiranjeevi.
Chiranjeevi wishes Pawan Kalyan on his birthday
On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a throwback picture of both from their younger days, where Pawan can be seen hugging his brother from behind. Both were seen twinning in blue hoodies. "Wishing birthday greetings to Kalyan Babu, who is continuously serving the people as a lead actor in the film industry, as a Jana Sena leader in public life, and as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh," he wrote.
He added, "The dedication you are showing in public service is unforgettable. With the blessings of all the people, with affection, I bless you to live a hundred years with good health and stand as a guide for the people. Long live! @PawanKalyan."
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and others wish Pawan Kalyan
Allu Arjun shared a happy pic of him with Pawan Kalyan and wrote, "Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to our Powerstar & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan garu."
Ram Charan wished his uncle with an old pic and wrote, "Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan Garu. I feel truly fortunate to have grown up witnessing your simplicity, strength and selfless nature. Your journey continues to inspire not just me, but millions. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more years of greatness."
"Happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir may You always continue to shine and be exactly who you are (sic)", wished Shruti Haasan.
Sai Dharam Tej also shared an old picture of his mama from his younger days and wrote, "Happy birthday to my teacher who taught me perseverance and instilled confidence in me."
On the work front, Pawan was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. He will be next seen in the gangster action thriller OG, which also stars Emraan Hashmi. Written and directed by Sujeeth, it is scheduled for theatrical release on September 25.