Chiranjeevi wishes Pawan Kalyan on his birthday

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a throwback picture of both from their younger days, where Pawan can be seen hugging his brother from behind. Both were seen twinning in blue hoodies. "Wishing birthday greetings to Kalyan Babu, who is continuously serving the people as a lead actor in the film industry, as a Jana Sena leader in public life, and as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh," he wrote.