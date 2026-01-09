Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser Reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Fiercest Dual-Role Yet

Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays a woman with a hidden violent past in Maa Inti Bangaaram.
The teaser hints at a narrative where everyday domesticity collides with covert brutality.
The action-drama blends emotional storytelling with high-octane visuals.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is stepping back into the spotlight with Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Telugu action-drama that frames her in one of her most sharply contrasted roles yet. Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser was unveiled on January 9, hinting at a narrative where everyday domesticity collides with covert brutality, positioning the film as both character-driven and fiercely kinetic.
Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser sets up Samantha’s dual world
The teaser opens on a deceptively gentle note, with Samantha’s character entering her in-laws’ home alongside her husband, eager to fit in and win their approval. She presents herself as attentive, restrained, and eager to build a harmonious household. Yet the atmosphere feels watchful, even suffocating, as expectations of being the ideal daughter-in-law quietly close in.
Watch the tease here.
As night falls, the tone shifts. The teaser reveals a second life where Samantha sheds jewellery and silk sarees for a colder, more functional presence. She is seen wielding knives, firing guns, and confronting goons with controlled ferocity. The contrast is deliberate and unsettling, suggesting a woman pushed into violence not by chaos but by precision and intent.
Samantha and Nandini Reddy reunite
Maa Inti Bangaaram marks Samantha’s reunion with director Nandini Reddy after Oh! Baby, though the tonal shift here is unmistakable. The film is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru. Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth play key roles, with Gautami and Manjusha appearing in pivotal parts.
Sharing the teaser online, Samantha described the project as emotionally rooted despite its edgy surface. She noted that the character's strength comes as much from vulnerability as from courage, a balance the teaser carefully maintains. Early reactions online have praised the film’s bold tone and Samantha's commanding screen presence.
Maa Inti Bangaaram release date
The makers have not yet announced the film’s release date.