Samantha Ruth Prabhu Officially Confirms Her Marriage To Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru; Shares Wedding Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony held today.

  • They got married at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

  • The actress confirmed the news of her wedding with a series of pics with Raj.

Actress Samantha Ruth and director Raj Nidimoru are married. Samantha officially confirmed the news via a post on Instagram. She shared a string of pics from her wedding ceremony with Raj. They tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Monday (December 1) morning. She shared the pics with only the wedding date as the caption. 

Earlier today, there were reports that Samantha and Raj tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore on Monday morning.

It was an intimate ceremony, attended by the couple's close family and friends.

Come afternoon, the actress confirmed it with their wedding pics.

Both looked ethereal in their outfits. Samantha opted for a red and gold silk saree and accessorised with traditional gold jewellery. She styled her hair in a neat bun adorned with gajras. Raj Nidimoru donned a white kurta with pyjama and layered it with a beige Nehru jacket.

The first pic shows Raj putting the wedding ring on Samantha's finger as they stand in front of Linga Bhairavi, with garlands around their necks. The second picture, which is blurred, shows them performing a ritual, and the third one shows Samantha holding Raj close while flaunting her ring. We can also see a glimpse of her simple yet stylish mangalsutra.

The fourth pic features the couple seeking blessings inside the temple, and the fifth one shows them coming out through a decorated doorway with smiles on their face.

"01.12.2025," Samantha captioned the wedding post with white heart emojis.

As soon as Samantha shared the pics, congratulatory messages poured in for the newly married couple. Celebs, including Dia Mirza, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Parvathy, Neha Dhupia, Varun Dhawan, and Sonali Bendre, among others, wished them.

Samantha and Raj’s relationship timeline

Samantha and Raj never confirmed their relationship. Reports claimed that they started dating in 2024. Samantha divorced actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De for several years before they reportedly divorced in 2022. However, the director never announced his separation from his first wife.

Samantha and Raj have worked together on the Prime Video series The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj served as the director for both shows.

