South Cinema

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her first post after her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. The former couple had parted ways in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhus first post after Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipalas engagement
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: X
info_icon

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala announced their engagement on social media yesterday. The news has left fans of the couple elated. Amidst this, all eyes were on Naga’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She took to her Instagram to share her first post after her ex-husband’s engagement was made public.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a news article that talked about the Indian hockey team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The actor did not react to Naga and Sobhita’s engagement but rather talked about the Olympics. The post talked about how the team paid an emotional tribute to their goalkeeper – PR Sreejesh – who announced his retirement. Earlier, she had also shared a post that talked about the Indian team winning the bronze over Spain. The Indian hockey team won the match with a 2-1 victory.

Take a look at the post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram Story here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram Stories
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram Stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The pictures of Naga and Sobhita’s engagement were shared by Naga’s father – Nagarjuna – on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared pictures of the newly engaged couple and welcomed Sobhita to the family. He wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”

Naga was previously married to Samantha. The couple tied the knot in 2017. They announced their separation through a joint post in 2021. On the work front, Naga is currently working on ‘Thandel.’ Samantha is gearing up for the release of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, while Sobhita will be next seen in ‘Sitara.’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala - Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement

BY Garima Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  2. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  3. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  5. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Untruths, Not Lies': Amit Shah Lends A Helping Hand To Kiren Rijiju In LS Amid Waqf Bill Debate
  2. Earthquake Of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Sikkim's Soreng | Details
  3. International Day Of Indigenous Peoples: Adivasis' Struggle For Dignity And identity
  4. Jaishankar On 3-Day Visit To Maldives From Today, Aim To 'Strengthen Close Partnership'
  5. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  5. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Kamala Harris And Trump Agree To Presidential Debate On ABC In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Kamala Harris And Trump Agree To Presidential Debate On ABC In September
  2. Amid Row With Elon Musk, Venezuela's Maduro Blocks X Access In Country For 10 Days
  3. Japan Issues First-Ever 'Higher-Than-Usual' Warning Over Risk Of Nanki Trough Megaquake
  4. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  5. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Highlights: Nadeem Pips Chopra In Javelin Throw Final; Tebogo Wins Men's 200m Gold