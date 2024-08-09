Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala announced their engagement on social media yesterday. The news has left fans of the couple elated. Amidst this, all eyes were on Naga’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She took to her Instagram to share her first post after her ex-husband’s engagement was made public.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a news article that talked about the Indian hockey team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The actor did not react to Naga and Sobhita’s engagement but rather talked about the Olympics. The post talked about how the team paid an emotional tribute to their goalkeeper – PR Sreejesh – who announced his retirement. Earlier, she had also shared a post that talked about the Indian team winning the bronze over Spain. The Indian hockey team won the match with a 2-1 victory.
Take a look at the post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram Story here.
The pictures of Naga and Sobhita’s engagement were shared by Naga’s father – Nagarjuna – on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared pictures of the newly engaged couple and welcomed Sobhita to the family. He wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love.”
Naga was previously married to Samantha. The couple tied the knot in 2017. They announced their separation through a joint post in 2021. On the work front, Naga is currently working on ‘Thandel.’ Samantha is gearing up for the release of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, while Sobhita will be next seen in ‘Sitara.’