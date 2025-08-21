Golcha, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch (AGMUT cadre), is currently the Director General of Prisons, Delhi. According to the Home Ministry order, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”