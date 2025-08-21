Satish Golcha Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Amid Security Concerns After CM Attack

1992-Batch IPS Officer and Former Tihar Jail Chief Takes Charge, After SBK Singh Was Removed Amid CM Attack.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
satish golcha ips satish golcha satish golcha new delhi commissioner
Satish Golcha IPS Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Satish Golcha, 1992-batch IPS officer, appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, replacing SBK Singh.

  • Golcha previously served as Tihar Jail chief and DGP of Arunachal Pradesh.

  • Appointment follows security incident involving Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Thursday. He takes over from SBK Singh, Director General of Home Guards, who has been serving as acting commissioner since 1 August.

Golcha, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch (AGMUT cadre), is currently the Director General of Prisons, Delhi. According to the Home Ministry order, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT:1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”

The appointment comes in the wake of a security incident involving Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was attacked on Wednesday during a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines. The 41-year-old assailant, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya from Rajkot, Gujarat, had posed as a complainant before being overpowered by the CM’s security personnel. An FIR has been registered against him under sections pertaining to attempted murder.

Career and Background

Golcha has served in several key roles within the Delhi Police, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Joint Commissioner, and Special Commissioner. He gained national attention for his role as Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) during the northeast Delhi riots in 2020.

He was also Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh from February 2022 to June 2023, before returning to Delhi. In May 2024, he was appointed chief of Tihar Jail by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following a recommendation from the Police Establishment Board.

