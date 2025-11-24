ED Attaches Property Of Himachal Pradesh Govt Official Convicted Of Manipulating

In a crackdown on pension fraud, ED seizes Rs 1.84 crore residential asset of ex-DTO Satish Kumar, who doctored software to divert retirement funds during his 2012-2018 stint, underscoring the agency's relentless pursuit of digital-age corruption in public coffers.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Enforcement Directorate
ED conducts multi raids in connection to Bihar Constable Recruitment Case File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ED attaches Rs 1.84 crore home of convicted ex-DTO Satish Kumar for manipulating e-pension software to divert retirement funds during 2012-2018 tenure in Nahan.

  • Guilty verdict from Sirmaur Special Judge post-May 2023 PMLA filing; probe stemmed from FIR under IPC and PC Act, exposing BRS data vulnerabilities.

  • Highlights digital system risks sans hard-copy checks; state vows audits, ED eyes more recoveries to protect public pension integrity.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached a residential property valued at approximately Rs 1.84 crore belonging to Satish Kumar, a former District Treasury Officer (DTO) in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan, in a money laundering probe tied to his conviction for tampering with the government's e-pension software to embezzle funds meant for retired employees. Kumar, who held the post from 2012 to 2018, was found guilty by the Special Judge in Sirmaur at Nahan following a chargesheet filed by the ED on May 31, 2023, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), capping a years-long investigation sparked by an FIR at Nahan Police Station under IPC sections and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

ED sleuths unearthed a sophisticated scheme where Kumar exploited vulnerabilities in the e-pension system, downloading Bank Reconciliation Statements (BRS) data via Electronic Data Processing protocols onto CDs handed to banks without accompanying hard-copy summaries of pensioner counts and disbursal amounts, enabling unchecked manipulations that siphoned off public money intended for vulnerable retirees.

This action follows Kumar's criminal conviction, marking a rare swift judicial reckoning in bureaucratic graft cases that often languish in courts.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Dharmendra Passes Away: Cricketer Virat Kohli Pays Tribute, Says "We Have Lost A Legend"

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Key Reasons For Team India's Struggles Against South Africa

  3. After Smriti Mandhana's Father, Her Fiance Palash Muchhal Is Hospitalised: Report

  4. India Vs South Africa: Cricketing Taboo Of Follow On Returns After Guwahati Collapse

  5. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  4. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  5. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  2. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  3. Assam to Table Private Panel Report on Assam Agitation Violence for First Time

  4. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  5. Afsar Raj, Maha Jungle Raj’: Opposition Corners Nitish Govt Over VIP Leader’s Daylight Murder

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  2. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  3. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  4. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  5. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

World News

  1. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  2. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

  3. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  4. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  5. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

Latest Stories

  1. Dharmendra Dies At 89: Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar Pay Emotional Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood

  2. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  3. No More Pocket Veto: How Justice Pardiwala’s Judgment in TN Governor’s case Redefined Assent to Bills

  4. Biratnagar Kings Vs Janakpur Bolts Highlights, Nepal Premier League 2025: BIK Beat JKB By 9 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  6. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  7. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  8. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy