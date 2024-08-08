Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Check Out First Pics

Sharing Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement news, Nagarjuna wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!!'' He added, ''We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love''