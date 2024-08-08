Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are reportedly all set to exchange rings today, August 8. Naga and Sobhita who are rumoured to be dating each other, are getting engaged, as per a report in The Great Andhra. The ceremony will reportedly take place in Hyderabad. The same report also stated that Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna is expected to share details about the wedding.
The portal quoted a source saying, "Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are going to get married very soon and, first, they are going to get engaged on Thursday'' and added, "Nagarjuna is going to post a note about this wedding. The pictures of the engagement will also be available anytime after the event on Friday."
Amidst Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement rumours, an old video of Nagarjuna has surfaced on social media where he was speaking about the 'Made in Heaven' actress. The clip is from the 2018 film 'Goodachari's launch event. The 'Ninne Pelladata' was all praise for Sobhita. He said, “Okay, Sobhita Dhulipala, she was so good. I mean, I should not say it like this, she was hot in the film. Without… I mean, there is something which is so attractive about her.” The video clip has been shared on Reddit.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours sparked after they were spotted at a restaurant in London in 2022. Then, in June, the duo was seen at a cafe in Europe. Neither Chay nor Sobhita has spoken about their rumoured relationship.
Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in 2021 after 4 years of togetherness. Earlier, while talking about their divorce, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor had told ETimes, "It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life''. He added, "She (Samantha) is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about."