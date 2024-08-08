Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in 2021 after 4 years of togetherness. Earlier, while talking about their divorce, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor had told ETimes, "It has been more than two years since we separated and a year since we formally divorced. The court has granted us a divorce. Both of us have moved on with our lives. I have tremendous respect for that phase of my life''. He added, "She (Samantha) is a lovely person and deserves all the happiness. It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about."