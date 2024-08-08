Popular actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been making news ever since it was rumoured that they are dating each other. The couple has not made their relationship official, but they have been spotted at multiple outings and even on vacations. Amidst this, a recent report has revealed that the couple will be getting engaged today.
As reported by GreatAndhra.com, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be getting engaged on Thursday. The report mentioned that Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna will announce the wedding of the couple. Additionally, the report also added that pictures of Naga and Sobhita will be made available to the media after the engagement.
Naga has been dating Sobhita for a while now. The actor was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They met in 2009 when they were working on the romantic drama ‘Ye Maaya Chesave.’ They started dating soon after. The couple tied the knot in 2017. However, they parted ways in 2021. They issued a joint statement after their split, but they did not reveal the reason behind their split.
Naga and Sobhita were spotted on a holiday earlier this year. According to an earlier report by Hindustan Times report, the couple has been going strong in their relationship. The report quoted a source who said, “Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare.”
On the work front, Naga is currently working on Chandoo Mondeti’s ‘Thandel’ where he will share the screen with Sai Pallavi. Sobhita recently made her Hollywood debut with Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man.’ She will be next seen in ‘Sitara’.