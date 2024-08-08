Naga and Sobhita were spotted on a holiday earlier this year. According to an earlier report by Hindustan Times report, the couple has been going strong in their relationship. The report quoted a source who said, “Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare.”