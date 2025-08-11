Anas Al-Shareef: Gaza’s ‘Only Voice’ Killed By Israel Airstrike

Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Shareef, known as a vital witness to Gaza’s suffering, was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a media tent near al-Shifa Hospital.
Despite threats and personal loss, Al-Shareef persisted in reporting on the conflict, becoming a symbol of courage amid attempts to silence Gaza’s truth.
While people around the world are condemning Israel’s genocide in Gaza with “Enough is enough”, the world received more heartbreaking news: the death of Anas Al Shareef.
Anas Al Shareef, a 28-year-old Palestinian journalist and videographer for Al Jazeera Arabic, was killed on Sunday when an Israeli airstrike struck a media tent near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. He was inside the tent with several other journalists when the attack occurred. Five Al Jazeera journalists died, including Al-Shareef, according to Gaza officials and the network.
Al Shareef, a father of two, broke down on air while covering the starvation in Gaza brought on by Israel’s blockade.
Born in the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, Al-Shareef’s life was shaped by violence and loss. After graduating from Al-Aqsa University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, specialising in radio and television, he began his career volunteering at the Al-Shamal Media Network before joining Al Jazeera as its north Gaza correspondent.
Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, Al-Shareef became one of the most visible faces reporting from north Gaza. Despite repeated Israeli orders and direct threats to his life, he and his family refused to leave. He covered Gaza through airstrikes, massacres, and displacement, often working under extreme danger and chronic shortages of basic supplies.
Al Jazeera’s managing editor, Mohamed Moawad, told the BBC that Shareef was an accredited journalist who was “the only voice” for the world to know what was happening in the Gaza Strip.
In a final message, written on April 6, was released by his loved ones to Al-Shareef’s X account after his death. The reporter, in what he worded as his will and final message, said that if the following words reach the world, then know that Israel has succeeded in killing him and silencing his voice.
“I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders restrain you. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our stolen homeland," he wrote.
Ending his message with, "Do not forget Gaza… And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance."
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Al-Shareef had received multiple phone calls from Israeli military officers in November 2023, instructing him to cease coverage and leave northern Gaza. Tragically, in December 2023, an Israeli airstrike targeted his family home in Jabalia, resulting in the death of his father, who was unable to evacuate due to poor health.
Last month, he expressed to the CPJ his fear of being “bombed and martyred at any moment” after an Israeli military spokesperson publicly accused him of being a member of Hamas. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression, Irene Khan, called out the “blatant assault on journalists” that this represented.
In early January, after a brief ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, Al-Shareef drew attention during a live broadcast. He removed his body armour while surrounded by dozens of Gaza residents celebrating the temporary halt in hostilities.
In October 2024, the Israeli military released intelligence documents recovered from Gaza, alleging that Al-Shareef was not only a reporter but also an operative affiliated with Hamas’s military wing. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), these documents included personnel lists, training records, and salary sheets.
They claim this shows Al-Shareef and several other Al Jazeera journalists were integrated into terrorist organisations such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The IDF said the journalists played active roles in Hamas’s propaganda machinery, especially in northern Gaza, and that their presence at specific locations was linked to terrorist activities.
Israel, justifying the attack, said that a press pass did not shield Al-Shareef from military action. Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, said, “A terrorist with a camera is still a terrorist! I commend our security forces for eliminating the terrorist Anas Jamal Mahmoud al-Shareef, who operated under the guise of an Al Jazeera journalist.”
Since the conflict started in October 2023, Gaza’s Hamas-run government says 238 journalists have died. CPJ puts that number up to 186, at the least.
Hamas called the killing of Al-Shareef and his colleagues an “assassination”. It warned that it “paves the way for a major crime that the occupation is planning in Gaza City.”
At Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan Cemetery, friends and colleagues mourned Al-Shareef and the others who were lost. An Al Jazeera reporter said, “Anas was a brave voice amid this conflict. Losing him is a loss to journalism, and to everyone who counted on his reports to understand what’s really happening here.”
Al Jazeera has vowed to seek justice and continues reporting despite the dangers.
