Israel has released the director of Gaza's al-Shifa hospital, Mohammed Abu Selmia, after holding him for seven months without charge or trial.

Abu Selmia was arrested on November 22 while escorting a UN-led evacuation of patients from Shifa Hospital, which Israel has accused of being used as a Hamas command centre. However, Abu Selmia and other health officials have repeatedly denied these allegations, stating that the hospital is a civilian facility providing essential medical care to the people of Gaza.

Abu Selmia's release, apparently due to overcrowding in Israeli detention centres, has sparked outrage from government ministers and opposition leaders, who claim he was involved in Hamas activities.