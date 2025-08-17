Football

Mallorca Vs Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal Stars As Barca Start Off With Victory

Barcelona began the defense of its La Liga title with a comfortable 3-0 win at Mallorca, scoring early and taking advantage of two first-half red cards for the host on Saturday. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, who led Barcelona’s prolific attack last season, needed only seven minutes to impress again. Yamal’s curling cross found Raphinha by the far post and the Brazil forward headed in from close range. Ferran Torres’ shot from outside the area in the 23rd was a goal that drew complaints by Mallorca because one of its players was on the ground after being hit by the ball in the head in the buildup. Some Mallorca players stopped playing after their teammate went down, but the referee allowed play to continue. Mallorca immediately complained after Ferran scored. The host went a man down 10 minutes later when Manu Morlanes was sent off for a second yellow card for fouling Yamal on the run. His first yellow was for protesting Barcelona’s second goal.