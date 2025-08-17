Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal argues with Mallorca's Jan Salas during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, and Mallorca's Antonio Sanchez fight for the position during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha controlls the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, center, enters the game during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Mallorca's Martin Valjent guards Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Mallorca's Manu Morlanes, left, receives a red card during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi receives a red card during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal shoots during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring during the La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and Barcelona in Mallorca, Spain.