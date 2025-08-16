Kishtwar flash floods: Long Wait For Families Of Missing Persons

It is a long wait for the families of those who remain missing due to the flash floods in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least 87 people are reported to missing due to the floods triggered by the cloud bursts.

I
Ishfaq Naseem
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kishtwar cloudburst
Dozens missing as houses and shops swept away. Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon

On August 14, a cloudburst over the Chishoti nallah in Paddar area of Kishtwar district triggered massive flash floods, sweeping away houses, eateries and bridges along the route of the Machail Mata yatra. At least 50 people have been confirmed dead, 87 remain missing, and more than 115 are injured as rescue workers struggle to clear debris and evacuate thousands of stranded pilgrims and residents from the remote valley.

Dheeraj Singh, 32, had his eyes fixed on the river that he feared has washed away his mother and aunt. In his family and that of his relatives, there were over 13 people missing.

Destruction after cloudburst in kishtwar - null
Kishtwar Cloudburst 2025: Flash Floods Kill 65 In Jammu & Kashmir’s Chashoti Village

BY Outlook News Desk

“My mother and aunt are missing as are my other relatives and extended family members,” said Dheeraj, who sported a trimmed beard and wore wide rimmed glasses, waiting for the excavators to remove bodies from the debris in Chishoti river in Kishtwar district, where at least 50 people have died while over 87 are missing.

Kishtwar cloudburst
Pilgrims on Machail Mata yatra caught in floods. Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon

Dheeraj’s family had come to the place on August 12 and they were expected to leave by next three days before the fateful tragedy that struck them.

A sudden gush of water that accompanied the cloudburst brought down large rocks from the mountain side, uprooting trees and tearing down several eateries and washed away many houses. The flash floods have left a trail of devastation in the area where people would camp to trek the hill to undertake the Machail Mata yatra.

Kishtwar cloudburst - | Photo: PTI
Massive Cloudburst In J&K’s Kishtwar Triggers Flash Flood, 60 Feared Dead

BY Photo Webdesk

After the floods, it remains an anxious wait for the families to trace their loved ones. Dheeraj who had come to the pilgrimage last year himself said that it is a long trek of nine kilometers from Chishoti to cover the Machail Mata yatra and pray at the temple. He said that his mother and aunt were with a group of pilgrims, who were both their neighbors and distant relatives from Bishnah area of Jammu. " While some were left unharmed, we have 13 of our relatives missing," he said.

Kishtwar cloudburst
Families wait anxiously for news of the missing. Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon

According to local residents the flash floods struck the area by around 11:45 am Thursday and washed away everything that came along its way. People eating food, those staying inside their houses and others lying even outside the food stalls have been washed away while at the site few excavators were pressed into service to remove the debris.

Several houses and eateries were damaged while among over 50 people reported to be dead 14 people are from the Chishoti area itself. Army was also pressed into service to remove the bodies from under the debris and to take the stranded people to the safer areas. An Army official who was part of the ongoing search efforts said that there were over 50 people dead, while 87 remained missing and over 115 were injured in the flash floods.

Cloudburst in Uttarkashi - | Photo: PTI
Rescue Operations On As Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods In Uttarkashi’s Dharali

BY Photo Webdesk

“ We have de-inducted over 3000 people and are in the process of removing the other 450 people to safer locations,” said an Army official, who was part of the search operation.

Kishtwar cloudburst
Kishtwar valley reels under trail of devastation. Photo: Yasir Iqbal
info_icon

On Saturday Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, his advisor, Nasir Sogami, and other senior officials reached the spot to assess the situation. CM took review of the ongoing arrangements.

Chashoti is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district (photo for representation purposes - | Photo: Yasir Iqbal
At least 40 Feared Dead After Cloudburst in J&K's Chashoti; Machail Mata Yatra Suspended

BY Outlook News Desk

Among the several houses that of Gokal Chand, 65, remained in ruins. “We couldn’t save even a needle. Only the clothes that I am wearing have been saved, “said Gokal.

Joginder Pal, a Samba resident, walked through the fields, but there was no trace of two daughters and wife of his cousin, who was among those missing in the flash floods. He said that two girls who were missing were reading in eight and sixth class while his cousin was working in the army. “ We are devastated by this tragedy. We are hoping that there are at least bodies that would get recovered so that we can perform the last rites,” he said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son