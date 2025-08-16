On August 14, a cloudburst over the Chishoti nallah in Paddar area of Kishtwar district triggered massive flash floods, sweeping away houses, eateries and bridges along the route of the Machail Mata yatra. At least 50 people have been confirmed dead, 87 remain missing, and more than 115 are injured as rescue workers struggle to clear debris and evacuate thousands of stranded pilgrims and residents from the remote valley.
Dheeraj Singh, 32, had his eyes fixed on the river that he feared has washed away his mother and aunt. In his family and that of his relatives, there were over 13 people missing.
“My mother and aunt are missing as are my other relatives and extended family members,” said Dheeraj, who sported a trimmed beard and wore wide rimmed glasses, waiting for the excavators to remove bodies from the debris in Chishoti river in Kishtwar district, where at least 50 people have died while over 87 are missing.
Dheeraj’s family had come to the place on August 12 and they were expected to leave by next three days before the fateful tragedy that struck them.
A sudden gush of water that accompanied the cloudburst brought down large rocks from the mountain side, uprooting trees and tearing down several eateries and washed away many houses. The flash floods have left a trail of devastation in the area where people would camp to trek the hill to undertake the Machail Mata yatra.
After the floods, it remains an anxious wait for the families to trace their loved ones. Dheeraj who had come to the pilgrimage last year himself said that it is a long trek of nine kilometers from Chishoti to cover the Machail Mata yatra and pray at the temple. He said that his mother and aunt were with a group of pilgrims, who were both their neighbors and distant relatives from Bishnah area of Jammu. " While some were left unharmed, we have 13 of our relatives missing," he said.
According to local residents the flash floods struck the area by around 11:45 am Thursday and washed away everything that came along its way. People eating food, those staying inside their houses and others lying even outside the food stalls have been washed away while at the site few excavators were pressed into service to remove the debris.
Several houses and eateries were damaged while among over 50 people reported to be dead 14 people are from the Chishoti area itself. Army was also pressed into service to remove the bodies from under the debris and to take the stranded people to the safer areas. An Army official who was part of the ongoing search efforts said that there were over 50 people dead, while 87 remained missing and over 115 were injured in the flash floods.
“ We have de-inducted over 3000 people and are in the process of removing the other 450 people to safer locations,” said an Army official, who was part of the search operation.
On Saturday Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, his advisor, Nasir Sogami, and other senior officials reached the spot to assess the situation. CM took review of the ongoing arrangements.
Among the several houses that of Gokal Chand, 65, remained in ruins. “We couldn’t save even a needle. Only the clothes that I am wearing have been saved, “said Gokal.
Joginder Pal, a Samba resident, walked through the fields, but there was no trace of two daughters and wife of his cousin, who was among those missing in the flash floods. He said that two girls who were missing were reading in eight and sixth class while his cousin was working in the army. “ We are devastated by this tragedy. We are hoping that there are at least bodies that would get recovered so that we can perform the last rites,” he said.