After the floods, it remains an anxious wait for the families to trace their loved ones. Dheeraj who had come to the pilgrimage last year himself said that it is a long trek of nine kilometers from Chishoti to cover the Machail Mata yatra and pray at the temple. He said that his mother and aunt were with a group of pilgrims, who were both their neighbors and distant relatives from Bishnah area of Jammu. " While some were left unharmed, we have 13 of our relatives missing," he said.