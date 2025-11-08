IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: India Eye Series Win At The Gabba

India vs Australia 5th T20I Live cricket Score, Ind vs Aus T20 Series 2025: Men In Blue Eye Series Win X/ BCCI

India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: IND take on AUS in the fifth match of the five-match T20I series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8. India head into the final T20I holding a 2-1 series lead and with a chance to clinch the tour. Their win in the fourth match was comprehensive , batters like Shubman Gill and Axar Patel stepped up and spinners wrecked the Australian middle-order. Meanwhile Australia, with one eye already on other formats, are desperate to avoid a series defeat on home soil and force a 2-2 finish. With the Gabba’s pace and bounce favouring the hosts but India arriving with momentum and balance, the stage is set for a high-intensity final clash.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Nov 2025, 12:37:04 pm IST India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Weather Forecast There was a strong rain threat in the lead-up to today, but the weather forecast appears to have eased up a bit since. According to AccuWeather, there is a 55% chance of precipitation and a 23% chance of cloud cover. There is also a prediction of thunderstorms in some areas of Brisbane in the afternoon.

8 Nov 2025, 12:18:32 pm IST India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Start Time, Streaming The first ball will be bowled at 1:45pm IST, with the toss at 1:15pm IST, weather permitting. The India vs Australia, 5th T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

8 Nov 2025, 11:59:08 am IST India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Squads! India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman