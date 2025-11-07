India Vs Australia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Final IND Vs AUS Match On TV And Online

India and Australia will face off for the last time in the five-match T20I series
India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series
India have never lost a bilateral T20I series in Australia
India and Australia will lock horns for the final T20I of the five-match series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (November 7, 2025). India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the series after thrashing Australia by 48 runs in the 4th T20I at the Gold Coast.
With the win in the previous T20I, India have carried their superb record of not losing a bilateral T20I series ever on Australian shores ever since playing one in 2011-12. The visitors will look to seal the series in their favor by 3-1, whereas the depleted Australian side will aim to draw the series 2-2 and instill some confidence back.
In the last game, Indian spinners, led by Axar Patel, squeezed the juice out of the hard-hitting home team batting line-up. On a two-paced track, Australian batters were found wanting against the spin of Washington Sundar, Axar and Varun Chakaravarthy, with the trio getting three, two and one wickets respectively. Eventually, Australia lost the match by 48 runs while chasing a modest score of 168 on a tricky wicket.
India Vs Australia: Head-To-Head T20I Stats
Total matches played: 37
India won: 22
Australia won: 12
No result: 3
India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis.
India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the India vs Australia, 5th T20I be played?
The final match of the five-match series between India and Australia will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The match will be played at the Gabba, Queensland with the action starting at 1:45 PM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast India vs Australia, 5th T20I match in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs AUS, 5th T20I match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 5th T20I match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia, 5th T20I match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.