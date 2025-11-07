India Vs Australia, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs AUS Match?

India have now won five of their last six T20Is against Australia (L1), including the last two in a row. It is the first time Australia have lost back-to-back home fixtures in the shortest format since October 2022

India celebrate during win over Australia
India celebrate during win over Australia
  • India beat Australia by 48 runs in fourth T20I

  • Visitors take unassailable 2-1 lead in five-match series

  • Axar Patel stars with bat and ball to be named Player of the Match

India's spinners led by example as they impressively defended their total in a 48-run victory over Australia to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in their T20I series.

Having posted a slightly light 167 in their innings, India held Australia at bay, with Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube all impressing.

The tourists started strongly, with Abhishek Sharma (28), Shubman Gill (46) and Dube (22) helping them to 121-3. But Nathan Ellis (3-21) sent stumps flying to dismiss the latter pair, and India began to stumble as they scored just 15 runs across the next three overs.

Adam Zampa (3-45) also played his part before Axar came in to anchor the innings with his unbeaten 21, helping to push India to 167-8 late on.

And Axar (2-20) picked up where he left off with the bat, trapping Matt Short lbw before dismissing Josh Inglis to start the slump.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored for Australia with 30 before Dube (2-20) stopped him from moving up the gears, with Tim David (11) not far behind.

None of the hosts' lower order hit double figures, with Sundar's 3-3 doing the most damage – he stopped Marcus Stoinis on 17 before he caught and bowled Xavier Bartlett to leave Australia on 116-8.

And they could only add three more runs before Sundar finished off the win by taking Zampa for a duck with 10 balls remaining, with Australia needing to win the final T20I on Saturday to avoid defeat.

Data Debrief: Queensland provides no home comforts for Australia

Australia had won their last seven men's T20Is in Queensland – their longest winning run in the state in the history of the format.

But that was halted by a rampant India, who have now won five of their last six T20Is against Australia (L1), including the last two in a row.

It is the first time Australia have lost back-to-back home fixtures in the shortest format since October 2022.

